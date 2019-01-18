RSI MultiCross Expert Advisor

The RSI MultiCross Expert Advisor works by entering a trade when RSI makes a cross of a level and exits on the cross of the opposite level (MIN_RSI, MAX_RSI).

To enter a buy RSI will cross below the MIN_RSI and the candle that closes above MIN_RSI will signal to enter the trade. This allows the EA to get some indication price could be reversing (vice versa for a sell signal).

To exit a buy RSI will cross above the MAX_RSI minus the RSI_Buffer. Or you can use the TP_Multiplier or SL_Multipliers and use an ATR based stop loss / take profit.

Set TP_Multiplier or SL_Multiplier to 0 to use the averaging features and to exit RSI at the opposite level.

Works on all time frames and pairs.

Suggestions:

For higher time frames I will use the TP_Multiplier and SL_Multiplier   (H1, H4, Daily). Lower time frames I use the averaging features. 

No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must. 

Settings:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RSI_Period: RSI Period to use.
MIN_RSI: Will not enter buy unless RSI is below the MIN_RSI
MAX_RSI: Will not enter sell unless RSI is above the MAX_RSI
RSI_Buffer: Add this number to the MIN_RSI or subtract to the MAX_RSI for exit. (set to 0 to not use)


UseAveraging: Turns on the averaging feature
UseLotSizeAdd: Increment lot size option
UseTPAllTrades: If using averaging you might only want to use TP for the first trade
RangeMultiplier: Used to calculate the distance between averaging trades
MaxOpen: Max orders that will open.
ClosePercent: Percentage of account balance to close averaging trades in profit

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TP_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Take Profit (set to 0 to not use)
SL_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Stop Loss (set to 0 to not use)
MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades
MaxSpread: Max Spread

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Indicator uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for mean reversion.  Works on all time frames and pairs. It will only check for the condition at the beginning of a new candle so it doesn't repaint.  A signal will include an arrow on the chart, alert popup and cell phone notification. Settings: ATR_Multiplier: Multiplier of ATR for the calculation. (Recommended: 5) MA_Period: Moving Average Period to use (EMA).
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