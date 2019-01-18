The RSI MultiCross Expert Advisor works by entering a trade when RSI makes a cross of a level and exits on the cross of the opposite level (MIN_RSI, MAX_RSI).

To enter a buy RSI will cross below the MIN_RSI and the candle that closes above MIN_RSI will signal to enter the trade. This allows the EA to get some indication price could be reversing (vice versa for a sell signal).

To exit a buy RSI will cross above the MAX_RSI minus the RSI_Buffer. Or you can use the TP_Multiplier or SL_Multipliers and use an ATR based stop loss / take profit.

Set TP_Multiplier or SL_Multiplier to 0 to use the averaging features and to exit RSI at the opposite level.

Works on all time frames and pairs.

Suggestions:

For higher time frames I will use the TP_Multiplier and SL_Multiplier (H1, H4, Daily). Lower time frames I use the averaging features.

No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must.

Settings:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RSI_Period: RSI Period to use.

MIN_RSI: Will not enter buy unless RSI is below the MIN_RSI

MAX_RSI: Will not enter sell unless RSI is above the MAX_RSI

RSI_Buffer: Add this number to the MIN_RSI or subtract to the MAX_RSI for exit. (set to 0 to not use)

UseAveraging: Turns on the averaging feature

UseLotSizeAdd: Increment lot size option

UseTPAllTrades: If using averaging you might only want to use TP for the first trade

RangeMultiplier: Used to calculate the distance between averaging trades

MaxOpen: Max orders that will open.

ClosePercent: Percentage of account balance to close averaging trades in profit

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size

TP_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Take Profit (set to 0 to not use)

SL_Multiplier: Used to calculate the ATR based Stop Loss (set to 0 to not use)

MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades

MaxSpread: Max Spread