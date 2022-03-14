EA Calmed Lull





We have tried to optimise EA Calmed-Lull Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Lull Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.

Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose.

EA Calmed Lull belongs to a family of EAs from EA CALMED.

Strategy Allay: Based on Exponential Moving Average and Williams' Percent Range [EA Calmed - Allay] Strategy Hush: Based on Williams' Percent Range and Average True Range [EA Calmed - Hush]

Additionally, EA Calmed Lull has these features;

Filter Trade by News

Close by News

Filter Trade by Session

Close by Session End

Auto Lot Calculation (Start lot and Max Lot)



Trend Line Radius to Avoid

Account Protections







Basically, there is options to:



Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.



Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional)



EA Calmed Lull also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.





Please add to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>

http://ec.forexprostools.com/





Please do not rely on Backtest results as the News Filter cannot work for backtesting yet use the backtest for understanding the features of the EA.

