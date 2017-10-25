Richy Premium
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 November 2017
- Activations: 5
This strategy is based on Bollinger Band to open the first position, if the position moves to the opposite side out of the Hedging Range, then a locking position is opened with an increased volume to help get out of the opposite trend.
Real monitoring signal will be published soon.
Recommended 0.01 Lot for each 3000$ Balance.
Input Parameters
- Starting lot size - First open position size
- Use autolot - Use auto calculation of starting lot size based on balance
- Balance - Use to calculate auto starting lot size
- HedgeMultiplier - Multiply lot size for the next opposite position
- HedgeRange - Range to open new opposite position
- TakeProfit - Take profit in pips
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