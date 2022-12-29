Robo Sinal Telegram

Send your trades on the Metatrader 5 platform to your Telegram Group!



Simple to use, just follow the steps below:



  1. Create a group in Telegram and enter the name in the robot parameters;
  2. Create a Bot in Telegram with the user BotFather:
    1. Send the following message-> /newbot;
    2. BotFather will ask for a name for your Bot;
    3. Send a message with the desired name;
    4. BotFather will ask for a username for your Bot;
    5. Send a message with the desired username;
    6. BotFather will send the Token;
    7. Insert the Token in the robot parameters;

Now the robot can be attached to the Active to send the signals, but to send the screen prints we need to get the Id of your Telegram group:

  1. Talk to Telegram user RawDataBot:
    1. Send the following message-> /start;
    2. Now send a message with the name of your telegram group;
    3. RawDataBot will respond with your group ID;
    4. Enter the ID in the robot parameters.



Support and questions about our products at the link below:






Edson Cavalca Junior

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
Indicators
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
Divergence Notification mt4
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator plots in the candles the divergence found in the selected indicator and can also send a notification by email and / or to the cell phone. Works on all TIMEFRAMES. Meet Our Products   He identifies the divergences in the indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI); Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD); Volume Balance (OBV) and;. iStochastic Stochastic Oscillator  (STOCHASTIC). It is possible to choose the amplitude for checking the divergence and the indicator has to b
Market Thermometer Jr
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The Market Thermometer can be used to help traders identify sleepy or turbulent periods. It helps beginners to check when is the ideal time to enter operations, that is, when the value of the thermometer is below its average for several periods, identifying a peaceful market. When the market is heated, that is, the thermometer is above three times its average, it is time to make profits. The Thermometer measures the extent to which the end of a period, maximum or minimum price, projects outsid
Market Thermometer in Candle Jr
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The Market Thermometer can be used to help traders identify sleepy or turbulent periods.  It helps beginners to check when is the ideal time to enter operations, that is, when the value of the thermometer is below its average for several periods, identifying a peaceful market.   When the market is heated, that is, the thermometer is above three times its average, it is time to make profits.  The Thermometer measures the extent to which the end of a period, maximum or minimum price, projects out
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
Indicators
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
Cross Three Averages Band High Low
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator is based on the system of three moving averages where: First is the fast average (MA1); Second is the intermediate average (MA2) and; T hird is the slow average (MA3). The theory covered in the technical analysis books informs us that when the first average exceeds the second average it is an alert for the trader, however the movement occurs when the second average exceeds the third. The indicator will insert the check s Parameters : Averages : Period Fast Moving Average(FMA); Smo
Accumulated Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:  Accumulated   = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Know our products    *** Did you like the product? Then, help us doing review in the " Reviews " tab. The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction. Example : Accumulated seller becomes a buyer. Note : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS valu
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The indicator measures the balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:   Aggression  = Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Note : It is rec ommended to use the default configuration and VPS values. It does not work in Forex. Meet Our Products     Parameters : Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation; Volume Divider e; Enables calculation of the current candle; Histogram Line style and; Size; Line Line style and; Size;  Follow us on our website to check the next news.
Average Aggression Bulls vs Bears
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The indicator plots the buying and selling volume on the chart. Two lines are generated corresponding to the average purchase and sale volumes. The crossing of averages, the increase in their distance are good indicators of market movement. Know our products    NOTES : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS values.  You need trading information (Time and Sales).   Parameters : Aggression Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation; Volume Divider e; Enabl
Divergence Notification
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator plots in the candles the divergence found in the selected indicator and can also send a notification by email and / or to the cell phone. Works on all TIMEFRAMES. Meet Our Products   He identifies the divergences in the indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI); Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD); Volume Balance (OBV) and;. iStochastic Stochastic Oscillator  (STOCHASTIC). It is possible to choose the amplitude for checking the divergence and the indicator has to b
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
Busque Trade
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator looks for SIGNS of Buy and Sell 14 SIGNS: Crossover of 2 moving averages; Crossover of 3 moving averages; RSI Indicator; Stochastic Indicator; Crossing line 0 MACD; Divergence of the RSI indicator; Divergence of the MACD indicator; Divergence of the OBV indicator; Divergence of the STOCHASTIC indicator; Three white soldiers candle pattern; Three black crows candle pattern; Hanging man    candle pattern; Hammer    candle pattern; Rupture Bands Bollinger. The indicator plots on
Topos Fundos
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot opens positions from Tops and Bottoms Perform trend reversal operations. It has 3 levels of top and bottom measurement. Trader can open and close position on 3 strength signals. The expert also allows you to configure the maximum loss to move along with the price (moving stop). Know our products    Edson Cavalca Junior Systems Analyst WARNINGS The buyer declares himself capable of: We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of
Forca Relativa
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot issues buy/sell signals based on the setting of the RELATIVE STRENGTH INDICATOR Know our products    Review and get a month's rental on any of our paid robots.  This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy  and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. 5 FILTERS available: ADX indicator; ADX + (DM +) and - (DM-) directional ind
Inversao Infinita
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
This robot operates through triggers above and below the previous candlestick with STOP orders. When reaching the trigger (Stop Order) it opens the order and we have three situations: If it reaches TAKE PROFIT (Maximum Profit) and the Breakeven Point is activated, it moves the STOP LOSS and the reverse STOP ORDER to Breakeven and cancels the reverse STOP order when reaching the TP. If you go to STOP LOSS after reaching breakeven, the trigger of the reverse order will be reached because i
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Robo Bandas
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most known and used indicators in the world BOLLINGER BANDS There are two trading strategies: Upper or Lower Band Break and; Bollinger Band Entry. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your c
Zona de Trade
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot operates within pre-configured channels at the beginning of the operation. Use a Demo account or the Strategy Tester to find the best setup for the asset you want to trade. If you have any doubts about handling the robot, send a comment in the "Comments" tab and we will respond and insert you in our private group. Follow the steps below to configure it. After dragging the robot onto the chart, go to "input parameters and configure the following data: Enter the number of l
Arbitragem B3
Edson Cavalca Junior
1 (1)
Experts
Arbitrage Robot IND/WIN or DOL/WDO This arbitrage robot works with WIN and WDO assets from the Brazilian Stock Exchange. The EA compares the best bid and ask (BID and ASK) of the "full" Index (IND) and compares it with the mini-index (WIN) and, if there is a gap between them, the difference in Ticks stipulated in the robot parameters, it opens a trade. It does the same analysis with DOL and WDO. It is necessary to insert the robot in the WIN or WDO chart and it will automatically fet
Tunel Vegas Sinal
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
Trader! Don't you want to spend all day on your computer screen looking at quotes? And do you want to receive stock buying/selling tips based on one of the most used indicators in FOREX on your cell phone? Then discover the Vegas Tunnel Support and product questions at the link below: Support This indicator searches for Buy and Sell SIGNALS in Stock Exchange Assets. It works on any asset on the market. Select in the parameters which Fibonacci line the signal will be sent and then jus
Robo Vegas
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
Robo Vegas The robot's trading signal is given by touching the channels created by a moving average and distanced lines based on the Fibonacci Theory. See the Vegas Tunnel Signal indicator. Parameter configuration can be obtained from Support. Support and product questions at the link below: Support Select in the parameters which Fibonacci line will be used to open positions. You will receive all updates and insertions of new trading signals. Discover our other Products Se
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