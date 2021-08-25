Forca Relativa

The robot issues buy/sell signals based on the setting of the RELATIVE STRENGTH INDICATOR











Review and get a month's rental on any of our paid robots.







This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time.



The filters are used to increase the accuracy and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent.

5 FILTERS available:

ADX indicator; ADX + (DM +) and - (DM-) directional indicator; Closing price of the previous candle above or below the fast average; Body (open-close) of the previous candle above or below the fast average; Volume Average;







In addition to the STOP LOSS configuration, 3(three) other ways to close an operation automatically, assisting in risk management, are possible:

CLOSING position when reaching the limit of loss of position; CLOSING position with RSI; CLOSING position in TIME;





Recommends: Test your strategy on a Demo account.



It is important for the user to set up TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS, maximum position loss and maximum daily loss.



The investor should not forget to set the trading hours and only carry out DAYTRADE operations (open and closed on the same day).





If you are going to perform DAYTRADE positions, configure how many minutes before the end of trading time the robot will close the position.





It is important to check with your broker about the closing time of DAYTRADE positions and to set the end time with that time.





The Expert Advisor has a panel with the “CLOSE” button to be used in case of any unforeseen event in the market that makes you want to close your open position quickly.





Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst





The buyer declares himself capable of:





We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of profits, etc. All communication over the internet is linked to interruptions or delays, which may prevent or hinder the sending of orders or the receipt of updated information. The seller disclaims liability for damages suffered by its customers as a result of failure of services provided by third parties. Financial assets carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how the active assets you are going to trade and whether you can risk losing your money.



