Forca Relativa

The robot issues buy/sell signals based on the setting of the RELATIVE STRENGTH INDICATOR


Know our products  


Review and get a month's rental on any of our paid robots. 


This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time.


The filters are used to increase the accuracy  and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent.

5 FILTERS available:

  1. ADX indicator;
  2. ADX + (DM +) and - (DM-) directional indicator;
  3. Closing price of the previous candle above or below the fast average;
  4. Body (open-close) of the previous candle above or below the fast average;
  5. Volume Average;




In addition to the STOP LOSS configuration, 3(three) other ways to close an operation automatically, assisting in risk management, are possible:

  1. CLOSING position when reaching the limit of loss of position;
  2. CLOSING position with RSI;
  3. CLOSING position in TIME;


Recommends: Test your strategy on a Demo account.


It is important for the user to set up TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS, maximum position loss and maximum daily loss.


The investor should not forget to set the trading hours and only carry out DAYTRADE operations (open and closed on the same day).


If you are going to perform DAYTRADE positions, configure how many minutes before the end of trading time the robot will close the position.


It is important to check with your broker about the closing time of DAYTRADE positions and to set the end time with that time.


The Expert Advisor has a panel with the “CLOSE” button to be used in case of any unforeseen event in the market that makes you want to close your open position quickly.


Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst


WARNINGS

The buyer declares himself capable of:


  1. We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of profits, etc.
  2. All communication over the internet is linked to interruptions or delays, which may prevent or hinder the sending of orders or the receipt of updated information.
  3. The seller disclaims liability for damages suffered by its customers as a result of failure of services provided by third parties.
  4. Financial assets carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how the active assets you are going to trade and whether you can risk losing your money.


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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Trader! Don't you want to spend all day on your computer screen looking at quotes? And do you want to receive stock buying/selling tips based on one of the most used indicators in FOREX on your cell phone? Then discover the Vegas Tunnel Support and product questions at the link below: Support This indicator searches for Buy and Sell SIGNALS in Stock Exchange Assets. It works on any asset on the market. Select in the parameters which Fibonacci line the signal will be sent and then jus
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ronyszu
23
ronyszu 2024.01.31 20:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.02.01 17:19
Obrigado Ronyszu! Sucesso para você!
gubio
94
gubio 2024.01.07 04:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.01.08 05:24
Ola Gubio! Tudo bem? Obrigado pela sua avaliacao, conheça nossos outros produtos.
Wilson Poso
18
Wilson Poso 2023.01.27 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.07.05 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.07.05 03:13
Hello Islam! Thank you for your rating.
Lii_J_2019
14
Lii_J_2019 2022.06.09 21:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.06.09 22:07
Olá! Todas as corretoras que possuem a plataforma Metatrader5.
João Eduardo
28
João Eduardo 2022.04.17 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.04.17 17:51
Valeu João! Obrigado, qualquer dúvida estamos a disposição.
DANIEL
14
DANIEL 2022.01.30 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.01.30 21:45
Olá Daniel! O robô gerencia uma posição por vez e enquanto essa ñ for fechada ele não abre outra. Lembrando que o robô gerencia as posições abertas pelo seu número(magic number). Nos parâmetros do robô você insere o número de lotes/ações que você deseja entrar. Leia o manual disponível na descrição do produto, apesar de ser de outro produto mais completo, será útil. Entre no nosso grupo do telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/B7o88uoJAaY3NTcx Avalie o produto para nos auxiliar a continuar distribuindo produtos gratuitos. Abs
Carvalho01
62
Carvalho01 2021.08.26 20:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2021.08.26 20:22
Valeu Carvalho01! Obrigado pela confiança. Abs.
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