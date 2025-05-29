Delight

🧠 Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility

Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using 4H for Trend, and 1H for entry point, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution.

🔍 Core Strategies:

  • ✅ Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed.

  • 🔄 Counter-Trend Reversals: Detects exhaustion zones using Fractals and Stochastic signals.

  • 💥 Breakout Strategy: Reacts to breakout for powerful entries after consolidation.

⚙️ Main Features:

  • Multi-Strategy Engine: Handles trending, reversal, and breakout conditions—all in one EA.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Filters signals using data from both 1H and 4H charts for greater accuracy.

  • Advanced Entry Logic: Uses EMAs and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries.

  • Dynamic Risk Management:

    • Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing

    • Custom SL/TP with optional Trailing Stop 

  • Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions (e.g., London, New York)

  • Multiple Or Single Trade Option Filter

  • Others features you are familiar

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids trades in volatile or low-liquidity conditions (optional)

  • Set & Forget Simplicity: Clean input parameters and optimized default settings

📌 Recommended Use:

  • Timeframes: 4H and 1H

  • Pairs:  FX pairs, Index, Crypto and Spot metal (Gold) etc

  • Accounts: All brokers 

  • Execution: Ideal with a VPS for 24/5 uptime

📈 Performance-Driven:

Delight EA is stress-tested across multiple market cycles to ensure long-term reliability. It avoids overtrading and emphasizes quality setups.


For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping


Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.


