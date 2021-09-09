Inversao Infinita

This robot operates through triggers above and below the previous candlestick with STOP orders.













When reaching the trigger (Stop Order) it opens the order and we have three situations:













If it reaches TAKE PROFIT (Maximum Profit) and the Breakeven Point is activated, it moves the STOP LOSS and the reverse STOP ORDER to Breakeven and cancels the reverse STOP order when reaching the TP.





If you go to STOP LOSS after reaching breakeven, the trigger of the reverse order will be reached because it was moved to breakeven along with the stop loss.





If you go to STOP LOSS before reaching the breakeven point, the STOP reverse order will be canceled and a reverse market order will be sent.









If INFINITE INVERSION is activated, the robot will send a market order in the opposite direction in every operation closed by stop loss.

The robot also provides MOBILE MAXIMUM LOSS to assist with risk management.

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Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst

WARNINGS



The buyer declares himself capable of: We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of profits, etc. All communication over the internet is linked to interruptions or delays, which may prevent or hinder the sending of orders or the receipt of updated information. The seller disclaims liability for damages suffered by its customers as a result of failure of services provided by third parties. Financial assets carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how the active assets you are going to trade and whether you can risk losing your money.



