Heads or Tails MT5

There are times in life when your future is decided by heads or tails.


This system detects these moments and allows you to choose if you want to play it heads or tails.


Depending on what you choose, the system will start the algorithm in the direction that you have decided.
Choose whether you want heads or tails.



This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 1000.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for   multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Heads or Tails : Select the direccion of your trade in Market; Choose whether you want heads or tails.

Tails  : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range.                

Heads  : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market.

Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

AutolotLot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now



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