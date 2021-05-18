Accumulated Aggression
- Indicators
-
Edson Cavalca JuniorSystems developer for over 30 years. Currently developing financial products for the Metatrader platform.
Site:
https://tinosangue.com.br
Youtube: Aprender a Investir
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 18 May 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression.
The formula is as follows:
Accumulated = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume.
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The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction.
Example: Accumulated seller becomes a buyer.
Note:
- It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS values.
- You need trading information (Time and Sales).
Some Parameters:
- Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation;
- Volume Divider e;
- Enables calculation of the current candle;
Signal
- Enable accumulated aggression inversion signal.
Histogram
- Line style and;
- Size;
- Line style and;
- Size;
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Edson Cavalca Junior
Systems Analyst