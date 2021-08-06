Busque Trade

This indicator looks for SIGNS of Buy and Sell



14 SIGNS:

Crossover of 2 moving averages; Crossover of 3 moving averages; RSI Indicator; Stochastic Indicator; Crossing line 0 MACD;

Divergence of the RSI indicator; Divergence of the MACD indicator;

Divergence of the OBV indicator;

Divergence of the STOCHASTIC indicator; Three white soldiers candle pattern; Three black crows candle pattern; Hanging man candle pattern; Hammer candle pattern; Rupture Bands Bollinger.





The indicator plots on the chart the up arrow if the buy signal and the down arrow if the sell signal.





It is possible to select the minimum amount of signals for the alert.





It sends notifications to the cell phone and email registered on the platform.





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Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst



