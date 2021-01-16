Three Candles Pattern
- Indicators
-
Edson Cavalca JuniorSystems developer for over 30 years. Currently developing financial products for the Metatrader platform.
Site:
https://tinosangue.com.br
Youtube: Aprender a Investir
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 25 March 2022
- Activations: 10
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles:
- Three White Soldiers;
- Three Black Crows;
These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement.For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement.
The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics:
- There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between the closing and opening prices has a value significantly higher than the average;
- The closing price of the subsequent candle exceeds the closing price of the previous one;
- The opening price of the subsequent candlestick exceeds the opening price of the previous one;
- The beginning of the formation of the pattern occurs in a bearish movement.
The Three Black Crows have the following characteristics:
- There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between the opening and closing prices has a value significantly higher than the average;
- The closing price of the subsequent candle is less than the closing price of the previous one;
- The opening price of the posterior candle is less than the opening price of the previous one;
- The pattern formation begins in an upward movement.
Parameters:
- Active Symbol ON: OFF: turns the symbol on or off over the standard (Default value: true);
- 3 Candles symbol code: Wingdings font ASCII code (Default value: 142);
- Arithmetic Average of the absolute value of the Opening Price - Closing Price (Default Value: 52);
- Minimum shadows (Default value: false);
- Active RSI ON: OFF: if enabled, the levels of the relative strength index will be considered for certification of the standard (Default Value: true);
- Upper RSI indicator level (Default value: 55);
- Lower RSI indicator level (Default value: 35);
- RSI Arithmetic Average (Default Value: 14);
- Three White Soldiers active ON: OFF: enables or does not search for the pattern (Default value: true);
- Three Black Crows active ON: OFF: enables or does not search for the pattern (Default value: true);
- Volume Filter ON: OFF: if enabled, the average volume will be considered for standard certification (Default Value: false);
- Average Volume Period: calculates the average volume of candles prior to the standard. (Default value: 22);
- Disable Gaps before the Three Candles ON: OFF: if true does not allow gaps before the Three Candles pattern;
Hugs,
Edson Cavalca Junior
System Analyst
Great!