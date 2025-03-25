Breakout Blitz
- Experts
- Bruno Miguel Oliveira Leonardo
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 March 2025
- Activations: 5
A meticulously designed expert advisor focused on achieving consistent and sustainable profits in the US30 futures market.
Unlike many automated trading systems that promise unrealistic gains, Breakout Blitz EA follows a structured risk management strategy to navigate market volatility with discipline and precision.
- Structured Breakout Strategy
Breakout Blitz EA operates using a high-probability breakout method. By avoiding overtrading and limiting unnecessary exposure, the EA ensures a steady and controlled growth of your trading account.
- Break-Even & Risk Management Rules
A crucial aspect of the EA is its built-in break-even function. When a trade reaches a pre-defined profit percentage, the stop-loss is adjusted to ensure a risk-free position. This means that even if the market reverses, potential losses are minimized, securing capital and locking in profits over time.
- Realistic Trading – No False Promises
Breakout Blitz EA does not chase high-risk, unrealistic gains. Instead, it prioritizes consistency and longevity, adapting to the ever-changing nature of the US30 futures market. Traders can expect a professional-grade system that balances risk and reward without the hype of "get-rich-quick" schemes.
- Optimized for US30 Futures
Breakout Blitz EA is exclusively designed for trading US30 (Dow Jones futures), leveraging market-specific behaviors to execute trades with precision. By focusing on a single instrument, the EA ensures optimal performance, avoiding the pitfalls of one-size-fits-all strategies
Recommendations
- For a low-risk approach, start with as little as $100 - $200.
- Timeframe M15
- Leverage: <= 200:1
- The EA is specifically designed for US30. If you choose to use it on another instrument, you do so at your own risk, as results may vary.
Future Enhancements & Development
Breakout Blitz EA is continuously evolving as we refine and enhance its capabilities. While the EA is currently optimized for US30 (Dow Jones Futures), we recognize the potential of expanding into other major futures markets.
- We are actively researching and testing the EA on other high-liquidity indices, including:
- UK100 (FTSE 100 Futures)
- DE40 (DAX Futures)
- USTEC (NASDAQ 100 Futures)
Our goal is to identify the best parameter settings for each market to ensure the same steady profitability and risk management principles applied to US30. However, due to differences in volatility, price movements, and liquidity conditions, this process takes time.
- Ongoing Optimization:
- Optimal breakout levels
- ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit calculations
- Risk management strategies tailored for each market
As we make progress, we will roll out updates with optimized settings for these new markets while maintaining our commitment to consistency, adaptability, and responsible trading.
Disclaimer
- Screenshots are only relative to backtest data.
- We are not financial advisors. The use of this EA is entirely at your own discretion.
- We do not take responsibility for any losses incurred while using this software. Trading involves risk, and you should only invest money you can afford to lose.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The financial markets are unpredictable, and no trading system is foolproof.