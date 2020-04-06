BD Bands Precision

BD Bands Precision – Your Ultimate Guide to Successful Automated Gold Trading!

Unlock the true potential of your trades with the BD Bands Precision indicator. Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands and the Donchian Channel, providing precise and reliable signals.


The EA uses a combined strategy of:

  • Bollinger Bands to identify overbought/oversold conditions

  • Donchian Channel to confirm trends

  • ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic risk management

Buy Signals:

  • Opening price below the lower Bollinger Band

  • Closing price above the lower Bollinger Band

  • Uptrend confirmation by the Donchian Channel

Sell Signals:

  • Opening price above the upper Bollinger Band

  • Closing price below the upper Bollinger Band

  • Downtrend confirmation by the Donchian Channel

The trade is closed by stop and take or when the Donchian Channel is broken.

There is also an R-squared calculation function included in the Expert Advisor code.


Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: just load it on the chart and start profiting. It comes fully configured for XAUUSD, but it can be tested on other assets.

  • No Grid / No Martingale / No high-risk money management

  • Reliable results based on full historical data for XAUUSD

  • User-friendly for prop firms or personal trading

Configurable Parameters:

Parameter Default Description
Magic Number 123456 Unique identifier for EA orders
Lot Size 0.4 Lot size per trade
Strategy Timeframe 5 Minutes Chart timeframe used for analysis and execution
Slippage (points) 30 Maximum allowed slippage in points
Bollinger Bands Period 100 Period used for Bollinger Bands calculation
Bollinger Bands Deviation 1.9 Standard deviation for Bollinger Bands
Donchian Channel Period 100 Period for Donchian Channel calculation
Trend Check Period 100 Period for trend validation (highs and lows)
ATR Period 55 ATR period for dynamic risk management
Stop Loss (ATR multiplier) 0.9 ATR multiplier to define Stop Loss distance
Take Profit (ATR multiplier) 2.0 ATR multiplier to define Take Profit distance


Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Language: MQL5

  • Order Execution: Market Orders

  • Risk Management: ATR-based

  • Max Positions: 1 per symbol

  • Recommended Symbols: Major pairs (XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

  • Timeframes: M5, M30

Special Features:

  • Automatic R-squared calculation for performance analysis

  • Configurable slippage protection

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit validation

  • Margin check before opening trades

  • Detailed logging system for monitoring performance

Backtesting Results:

  • Test Period: January 2025 – June 2025

  • Symbol: XAUUSD M5

  • Initial Deposit: $150

  • Final Result: $1,500

  • Net Profit: 1000%

  • Max Drawdown: 22%

  • Profit Factor: 1.79

  • Total Trades: 50

  • Win Rate: 21%

Requirements & Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit: $150

  • Recommended Deposit: $1,500

  • Max Spread: 3 pips

  • Broker: ECN/STP recommended

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading

  • Initial Setup: Always test on a demo account before going live

Installation Instructions:

  1. Download the file from the MT5 Market

  2. Enable Algo Trading in the terminal

  3. Configure the parameters as per your strategy

  4. Start with a small lot size for testing

  5. Monitor the first trades carefully

Support & Updates:

  • Technical support via the MQL5 chat

  • Free updates for bug fixes

About the Developer:

Developer with 10 years of experience in automated trading, specialized in trend-following strategies and risk management. Author of some of the best Expert Advisors and Indicators published on the MQL5 Market, serving both beginner and advanced traders.


