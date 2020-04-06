BD Bands Precision
- Experts
- Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BD Bands Precision – Your Ultimate Guide to Successful Automated Gold Trading!
Unlock the true potential of your trades with the BD Bands Precision indicator. Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands and the Donchian Channel, providing precise and reliable signals.
The EA uses a combined strategy of:
-
Bollinger Bands to identify overbought/oversold conditions
-
Donchian Channel to confirm trends
-
ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic risk management
Buy Signals:
-
Opening price below the lower Bollinger Band
-
Closing price above the lower Bollinger Band
-
Uptrend confirmation by the Donchian Channel
Sell Signals:
-
Opening price above the upper Bollinger Band
-
Closing price below the upper Bollinger Band
-
Downtrend confirmation by the Donchian Channel
The trade is closed by stop and take or when the Donchian Channel is broken.
There is also an R-squared calculation function included in the Expert Advisor code.
Key Features:
-
Very easy to use: just load it on the chart and start profiting. It comes fully configured for XAUUSD, but it can be tested on other assets.
-
No Grid / No Martingale / No high-risk money management
-
Reliable results based on full historical data for XAUUSD
-
User-friendly for prop firms or personal trading
Configurable Parameters:
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Magic Number
|123456
|Unique identifier for EA orders
|Lot Size
|0.4
|Lot size per trade
|Strategy Timeframe
|5 Minutes
|Chart timeframe used for analysis and execution
|Slippage (points)
|30
|Maximum allowed slippage in points
|Bollinger Bands Period
|100
|Period used for Bollinger Bands calculation
|Bollinger Bands Deviation
|1.9
|Standard deviation for Bollinger Bands
|Donchian Channel Period
|100
|Period for Donchian Channel calculation
|Trend Check Period
|100
|Period for trend validation (highs and lows)
|ATR Period
|55
|ATR period for dynamic risk management
|Stop Loss (ATR multiplier)
|0.9
|ATR multiplier to define Stop Loss distance
|Take Profit (ATR multiplier)
|2.0
|ATR multiplier to define Take Profit distance
Technical Specifications:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Language: MQL5
-
Order Execution: Market Orders
-
Risk Management: ATR-based
-
Max Positions: 1 per symbol
-
Recommended Symbols: Major pairs (XAUUSD, AUDUSD)
-
Timeframes: M5, M30
Special Features:
-
Automatic R-squared calculation for performance analysis
-
Configurable slippage protection
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit validation
-
Margin check before opening trades
-
Detailed logging system for monitoring performance
Backtesting Results:
-
Test Period: January 2025 – June 2025
-
Symbol: XAUUSD M5
-
Initial Deposit: $150
-
Final Result: $1,500
-
Net Profit: 1000%
-
Max Drawdown: 22%
-
Profit Factor: 1.79
-
Total Trades: 50
-
Win Rate: 21%
Requirements & Recommendations:
-
Minimum Deposit: $150
-
Recommended Deposit: $1,500
-
Max Spread: 3 pips
-
Broker: ECN/STP recommended
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading
-
Initial Setup: Always test on a demo account before going live
Installation Instructions:
-
Download the file from the MT5 Market
-
Enable Algo Trading in the terminal
-
Configure the parameters as per your strategy
-
Start with a small lot size for testing
-
Monitor the first trades carefully
Support & Updates:
-
Technical support via the MQL5 chat
-
Free updates for bug fixes
About the Developer:
Developer with 10 years of experience in automated trading, specialized in trend-following strategies and risk management. Author of some of the best Expert Advisors and Indicators published on the MQL5 Market, serving both beginner and advanced traders.