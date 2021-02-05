Average Aggression Bulls vs Bears

The indicator plots the buying and selling volume on the chart.







Two lines are generated corresponding to the average purchase and sale volumes.

The crossing of averages, the increase in their distance are good indicators of market movement.









NOTES:

It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS values.

You need trading information (Time and Sales).







Parameters:

Aggression

Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation;

Volume Divider e;

Enables calculation of the current candle;

Average

Average Period

Histogram Bulls

Line style and;

Size;

Histogram Bears

Line style and;

Size;

Line Bulls

Line style and;

Size;

Line Bears Line style and;

Size;







Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst



