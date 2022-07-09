Zona de Trade

Arbitragem B3 Edson Cavalca Junior 1 (1) Experts

Arbitrage Robot IND/WIN or DOL/WDO This arbitrage robot works with WIN and WDO assets from the Brazilian Stock Exchange. The EA compares the best bid and ask (BID and ASK) of the "full" Index (IND) and compares it with the mini-index (WIN) and, if there is a gap between them, the difference in Ticks stipulated in the robot parameters, it opens a trade. It does the same analysis with DOL and WDO. It is necessary to insert the robot in the WIN or WDO chart and it will automatically fet