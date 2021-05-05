Cross Three Averages Band High Low

This indicator is based on the system of three moving averages where:

First is the fast average (MA1);

Second is the intermediate average (MA2) and;

T hird is the slow average (MA3).

The theory covered in the technical analysis books informs us that when the first average exceeds the second average it is an alert for the trader, however the movement occurs when the second average exceeds the third.

The indicator will insert the check sParameters:

Averages:

Period Fast Moving Average(FMA);

Smoothing Types;

Price Type;

Period Intermediary Moving Average(IMA);

Smoothing Types;

Price Type;

Period Slow Moving Average(SMA);

Smoymbol when a pattern occurs.

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The fast average changes color according to the following rules:

Green color: MA1> MA2; MA2> MA3; Red color: MA1 <MA2; MA2 <MA3; Yellow color: Does not meet any media requirements;

The color of MA1 will remain as long as the above criteria are met.

Another feature of the indicator is that it inserts arrows up or down, if it meets the rules above and more filters if activated. The indicator also sends notifications to the Metatrader mobile application, just enter the Metaquotes ID of the App in the Tools/Options/Notifications platform.

The indicator provides the following filters: Closing price must be above / below the fast average; Candle body must be above / below the average fast; Closing price must be above / below the average fast at a stipulated percentage; Closing price must be above / below the moving average of the maximum and minimum prices and; Closing price must be above / below the stipulated value for the relative strength indicator;









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Hugs,





Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst