ACDO Brasil

The robot opens a buy or sell position using the signs.


Know our products  


Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user.


The filters are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent.


    EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance in Points.



    In addition to the STOP LOSS configuration, 7(seven) other ways to close an operation automatically, assisting in risk management.


    Recommends:

    • Test your strategy on a Demo account.


    It is important for the user to set up TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS, maximum position loss and maximum daily loss.


    The investor should not forget to set the trading hours and only carry out DAYTRADE operations (open and closed on the same day).


    If you are going to perform DAYTRADE positions, configure how many minutes before the end of trading time the robot will close the position.


    It is important to check with your broker about the closing time of DAYTRADE positions and to set the end time with that time.


    The Expert Advisor has a panel with the “CLOSE” button to be used in case of any unforeseen event in the market that makes you want to close your open position quickly.


    Edson Cavalca Junior

    Systems Analyst


    WARNINGS

    The buyer declares himself capable of:

    1. We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of profits, etc.
    2. All communication over the internet is linked to interruptions or delays, which may prevent or hinder the sending of orders or the receipt of updated information.
    3. The seller disclaims liability for damages suffered by its customers as a result of failure of services provided by third parties.
    4. Financial assets carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how the active assets you are going to trade and whether you can risk losing your money.


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    Experts
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    Experts
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