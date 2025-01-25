Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA

Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA

Revolutionize your trading with the Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA, a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want robust and dynamic trade management with unmatched versatility.

Key Features:

  • RSI-Based Signal Generation: Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify high-probability trade opportunities in both trending and ranging markets.
  • Advanced Zone Recovery System: Employs a martingale-based strategy to recover losing trades within predefined recovery zones, minimizing risk and maximizing potential.
  • Independent Signal Management: Capable of handling and managing multiple independent trading signals simultaneously, ensuring every trade setup operates autonomously.
  • Trailing Stop Functionality: Locks in profits effectively by trailing the stop-loss behind price movements, adapting dynamically to market conditions.
  • Maximum Position Control: Allows you to set a cap on the maximum number of positions to align with your risk tolerance and trading strategy.
  • User-Friendly Settings: Intuitive and customizable inputs make it easy to tailor the EA to your preferred trading style and financial goals.

Why Choose Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA?

This EA is ideal for traders who value flexibility, precision, and control in their trading. With its ability to process unlimited signals and implement an efficient zone recovery strategy, it empowers you to tackle diverse market conditions with confidence.

Recommended Use:

  • Works seamlessly across various timeframes and instruments.
  • Optimized for RSI thresholds tailored to your market preferences.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable automation solution.

Disclaimer:

Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. The Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA uses a martingale strategy, which may amplify both profits and losses. Users are advised to thoroughly test the EA on a demo account and apply appropriate risk management settings before trading with real funds. Use this product at your own discretion and responsibility.


Spectra Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
3.17 (6)
Experts
Introducing Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA,   a revolutionary trading tool designed to help you navigate the Forex market with precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a trading enthusiast, this expert advisor offers the ultimate combination of cutting-edge technology and robust risk management to help you achieve your trading goals. NB: The default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) with 3 digits, i.e., 0.001 (e.g., 2700.123). Plug and play! Any other currency
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.32 (28)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers t
FREE
Break of Structure BoS SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.58 (12)
Experts
This Break of Structure BoS SMC EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMCs) to detect price movements that decisively break through swing lows or swing highs established by previous price action. When prices rise above swing highs or fall below swing lows, they signal a change in market sentiment and trend direction. This BoS EA can be a powerful tool for predicting market moves and making informed trading decisions. We advise you strongly to optimize the EA to get the best settings for your trading
FREE
Fair Value Gap SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.6 (10)
Experts
Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment , gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly. For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG , it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we
FREE
Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.33 (6)
Experts
The Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to identify and trade breakouts from the daily price range. It simplifies breakout trading with precise detection, customizable settings, and effective risk management options. Ideal for traders looking to capture market momentum, this EA helps identify high-probability breakout opportunities with minimal effort. How It Works Each day, the EA identifies the high and low price range based on a user-defined time windo
FREE
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.2 (5)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Epicus Prime MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (1)
Experts
Epicus Prime Overview: Epicus Prime is a top-tier, superior, outstanding, unique, and exceptional solution in the world of algorithmic trading. In the realm of forex trading, Epicus Prime is engineered to handle significant and substancial tasks, and perform exceptionally well in the trading context, excelling remarkably in performance, accuracy, and reliability, which positions it as a leading, prominent and reliable option for traders. Strategy Elaboration: Epicus Prime is a system that analy
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
GRID Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
GRID Scalper MT5 EA is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the Grid Trading strategy. GRID Scalper MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a 75% rate of return. Basically, it uses martingale system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points deemed fit
MA ADX Market Analyzer EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
This MA ADX Market analyzer Expert Advisor is an advanced EA that continuously scans the market and finds the best trading opportunities for the trader. It uses a combination of Moving Average (MA) and ADX indicators to generate the trading signals. It is a fully automated EA that sends buy and sell orders to the market so that the trader does not have to be at the computer interface each time and gives his or her time to do his own activities.  This is a free EA that you can download Straight A
FREE
Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
FREE
Expert Trader Pro MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Expert Trader MT5 EA  is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the  Zone Recovery  strategy. Expert Trader MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a   75%   rate of return. Basically, it uses SUREFIRE system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points de
FXGold Machine
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
The EA's Development Background: The FXGold Machine is a highly intelligent and sophisticated trading system for the MT4 trading platform developed in MQL4. It took a lot of our effort to develop and test in real-world settings . We started working on it in 2021, and after seeing how profitable it was, we automated it by adding an algorithm. Since then, a number of changes have been made to the EA to increase its accuracy in trading. The default settings are made for AUDUSD on 15M price chart P
Blacklist Trader
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Blacklist Trader MT4 EA Basic Background Parameters: Win Rate: 74% Back test period – From: 2023.01.02 Back test period – To: 2023.09.01 Period/Timeframe: M15 Symbol/Currency pair: AUDUSD , Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Spread: Current Input Parameters: Default About the EA Development: The Blacklist Trader EA is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it with live tests. We have been developing it since 2021 and it proved to be quite profitable,
SureFire Trading Deck
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
" Hope for the best and prepare for the worst " - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase. SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction  thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm  or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades.
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘ TRADING BOT ’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals . These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system.  The Swiftness
FX TradeCZAR EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
One of the most sought-after Expert Advisor programs, or as some prefer to call it, "trading bots," on the market is FX TradeCZAR EA . The FX TradeCZAR EA is a programmed EA that carefully scans the market and generates  trading signals , as the name suggests. These signals can either be manually used by the trader to make individual trading decisions and be included into the trading system, or they can be automatically used by the EA to make market orders. The EA's ability to execute quick tran
FrisBee24
24
FrisBee24 2025.03.01 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
91225
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.03.01 16:55
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review.
worldofhunger
1026
worldofhunger 2025.01.30 21:11 
 

This is defective EA, the EA does not respect the maximum number of trades which is set at default 11, it opens more than max number of trades until your account is blown up...Also the panel info is freezing and does not function properly.

We think the information you provided is totally wrong. You might want to provide proof of your claims, preferably via images, since the EA does not even feature any kind of panel; otherwise, your comment will be considered abusive and deceitful and be reported. You might also want to review the attached video to at least know how the EA works and review the overview description to understand the features of the program, specifically the "Martingale Zone Recovery Strategy" along with the disclaimer. Thanks.

***Account is blown already what kind of proof you are talking? also what I meant about panel is the trading and account status info on top righ corner of the chart, it is freezing and does not update.***

Allan Munene Mutiiria
91225
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.01.31 06:42
We think the information you provided is totally wrong. You might want to provide proof of your claims, preferably via images, since the EA does not even feature any kind of panel; otherwise, your comment will be considered abusive and deceitful and be reported. You might also want to review the attached video to at least know how the EA works and review the overview description to understand the features of the program, specifically the "Martingale Zone Recovery Strategy" along with the disclaimer. Thanks. ***The EA does not feature any panels. Share image kindly. You may use the comments section.***
