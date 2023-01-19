Arbitragem B3

Arbitrage Robot IND/WIN or DOL/WDO









This arbitrage robot works with WIN and WDO assets from the Brazilian Stock Exchange.













The EA compares the best bid and ask (BID and ASK) of the "full" Index (IND) and compares it with the mini-index (WIN) and, if there is a gap between them, the difference in Ticks stipulated in the robot parameters, it opens a trade.













It does the same analysis with DOL and WDO.













It is necessary to insert the robot in the WIN or WDO chart and it will automatically fetch the BID and ASK information of the IND or DOL assets.













In the parameters it is possible to determine:





Take Profit; Stop Loss; Maximum spread of the "full" asset; Maximum spread of the "mini" asset; Gap/Spread between assets; Mobile Stop Loss; Trading Days; Trading Hours;









Among other settings.

















Support and product questions visit the link below: Support



Edson Cavalca Junior





