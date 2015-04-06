Enc Scalper

Requirements

Trading pairs Any pair
Timeframe H1, H4
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100 or above
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads   


Features

  • Adjustable inputs: Risk per trade, Pay off, and number of symbols to trade
  • Work with market orders
  • Stop loss strictly setup for every order
  • Auto tracking all position with advanced algorithm of trailing and taking profit
  • More than 10 years research in statistics for financial markets

Input Settings

Setting is very simple, suitable for either new EA users or Experts

  • Risk per trade 
  • Number of candles for trailing and lot size calculation 
  • Magic number
  • Number off symbols/Chart opening for trade

Chart Setup

  • Open 1H or 4H chart for trading pair/symbols
  • Attach the EA to each chart, setup input parameters for each chart
  • Turn on the EA (notice live trading and modification input should be turned on




























































Video Enc Scalper
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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