HurtLockerPro Investor

Expert Advisor does not use indicators, does not use a grid, does not use martingale. Work like this: ONLY one order per day with Stoploss and TakeProfit! Fully automated. This expert advisor is created for investment for a long period , but NOT for speculation (not scalper, not just order opener)!

To get the most out of the robot - I advise you to use the robot for at least 1 year and longer! The longer the period, the greater the profit. The robot does not need to be set up! Just download and run it. For greedy persons there is a possibility of increasing the risk for the order to be opened! The testing was conducted on 3 different brokers (roboforex, fbs, gerchik): without fitting, without optimization and without changing the parameters. The results are shown below in the screenshots. NB! The lot size is calculated automatically so it is not neccecary to setting lot size in expert advisor settings!

General Recommendations



The minimum deposit is 100 USD/EUR/GBP (recommended 1000 USD/EUR/GBP), working timeframe is H1 (hour). A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3. Recommended currency pair : GBPUSD with a spread of upto 3-4 points!

Main characteristics



“Plug-and-profit”

The default risk is 2% per order

Risk / Profit Ratio 1х2

Each order with StopLoss and TakeProfit

Maximum 1 open trade per day. Expert Advisor work only with pending orders

Does not use indicators

Do not use: grid, martingale JUST one order per day with stoploss and takeprofit!

Works with all types of accounts and on any brokers

Settings



TP - take profit, how much profit in the points you want

SL - stoploss, what is the risk in points

riskPerOrder - what risk on the warrant you allow

useTrailing - turn on/off trailing stop

TrailingStop - if trailing is on, then after how many pips trailing will start to work