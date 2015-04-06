HurtLockerPro Investor

Expert Advisor does not use indicators, does not use a grid, does not use martingale. Work like this: ONLY one order per day with Stoploss and TakeProfit! Fully automated. This expert advisor is created for investment for a long period, but NOT for speculation (not scalper, not just order opener)!

To get the most out of the robot - I advise you to use the robot for at least 1 year and longer! The longer the period, the greater the profit. The robot does not need to be set up! Just download and run it. For greedy persons there is a possibility of increasing the risk for the order to be opened! The testing was conducted on 3 different brokers (roboforex, fbs, gerchik): without fitting, without optimization and without changing the parameters. The results are shown below in the screenshots.  NB! The lot size is calculated automatically so it is not neccecary to setting lot size in expert advisor settings!

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD/EUR/GBP (recommended 1000 USD/EUR/GBP), working timeframe is H1 (hour). A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3. Recommended currency pair : GBPUSD with a spread of  upto 3-4 points!

Main characteristics

  • “Plug-and-profit” 
  • The default risk is 2% per order
  • Risk / Profit Ratio 1х2
  • Each order with StopLoss and TakeProfit
  • Maximum 1 open trade per day. Expert Advisor work only with pending orders
  • Does not use indicators
  • Do not use: grid, martingale JUST one order per day with stoploss and takeprofit!
  • Works with all types of accounts and on any brokers

    Settings

    • TP - take profit, how much profit in the points you want
    • SL - stoploss, what is the risk in points
    • riskPerOrder - what risk on the warrant you allow
    • useTrailing - turn on/off  trailing stop 
    • TrailingStop - if trailing is on, then after how many pips trailing will start to work
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