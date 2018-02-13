Dagger EA

1

An original trading robot for Forex trading. It opens deals in two directions at the same time. When the first order is closed, the EA tries to bring the second one into profit and to close it. If the market price moves against the order, then the EA places a group of orders against the price movement and opens an additional order in proportion to the price movement with a certain coefficient. Orders are closed when the entire grid of orders reaches a total profit.

It is recommended to trade currency pairs with high correlation: AUDNZD, EURCHF.

The work of the EA can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman


Recommended

  • EURGBP, AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD
  • M15 - H1
  • Deposit starting from $1000
  • VPS 24/7


Parameters

  • Lots - trading lot.
  • ch_Point_Profit - profit for the first orders, in points.
  • ch_Step_Order - step for adding orders against the trend, in points.
  • ch_Step_Order_Follow - offset of a trend order, in points.
  • ch_Close_Order_Follow - closure of the trend order, in points.
  • ch_Profit - multiplier for the order series profit for closure.
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2991394
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2991394 2020.08.03 14:56 
 

Total waste.. dont buy from this guy.. doesn't work..also doesn't offer support

Adam Willians
341
Adam Willians 2018.10.14 19:52 
 

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LIN999
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LIN999 2018.05.22 18:29 
 

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