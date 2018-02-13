An original trading robot for Forex trading. It opens deals in two directions at the same time. When the first order is closed, the EA tries to bring the second one into profit and to close it. If the market price moves against the order, then the EA places a group of orders against the price movement and opens an additional order in proportion to the price movement with a certain coefficient. Orders are closed when the entire grid of orders reaches a total profit.

It is recommended to trade currency pairs with high correlation: AUDNZD, EURCHF.

The work of the EA can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/icoolman





Recommended

EURGBP, AUDCAD, EURCHF, AUDNZD

M15 - H1

Deposit starting from $1000

VPS 24/7





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