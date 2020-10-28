AW Gold Trend Trading EA

3.4

Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup.

The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes

Advantages:

  • Automated system with the ability to add manual orders
  • Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm
  • Ability to trade in one or both directions
  • Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction
  • Pluggable automatic volume calculation
  • Adjusting the timeframe for a trend indicator
  • Built-in ability to send all types of notifications

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving ->  HERE

Input variables:

MAIN SETTING

Size of the first order - Volume of orders to open

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit, which will account for one "Size of the order" when using the autolot

SIGNALS

Period for trend indicator - The period of the indicator, the larger the value, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals

Timeframe for trend filtering - Select a timeframe for signal filtering. The entry point uses the current timeframe . For filtering, you can use a larger timeframe, this will filter out the market noise

Period first oscillator - The period of the main oscillator - The higher the value, the fewer signals, the lower the value, the less the accuracy of the signals

Period second oscillator - The period of the additional oscillator. The higher the value, the fewer signals; the lower the value, the less accurate the signals.

Use signals at the close of the candle - Use signals on the current candle or on the last candle

Upper Border Oscillators - When this level is crossed, the EA opens the first order of the Sell basket

Lower Border Oscillator - When this level is crossed, the EA opens the first Buy order.

GRIDS SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders - Multiplier for orders in the basket. Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the grid of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient

Step for grids - Step in points between orders in the basket

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In Points) - TakeProfit size in points. Calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use overlap of the first order by the last one

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one after the given number of open orders

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points

Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread in points

Maximum size of orders - The maximum allowable volume of one order in lots

Maximum number of orders - Maximum number of open orders

Open only 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary on EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending OP_BUY orders

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to send OP_SELL orders

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send push notifications when closing orders - Notifications when closing orders to the mobile version of the terminal

Send mails when closing orders - Emails when closing orders to the user's address

Send alerts when closing orders - Pop-up notifications when closing orders on the user's terminal

GRAPHICS SETTINGS

Show panel of advisor - Show or not show the advisor panel

Size for panel - Adjust the size of the panel

Font in panels - Adjust panel font size

Reviews 6
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.16 07:11 
 

This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on XAUUSD. I use this EA on four real accounts since two months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

Phoutsamay Tonmany
401
Phoutsamay Tonmany 2021.10.24 05:19 
 

thank you for the great product!!

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.04.10 18:04 
 

Thank you Alexander for this masterpiece.

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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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Saya pann
1036
Saya pann 2023.10.23 02:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alborz Mohammadpour
201
Alborz Mohammadpour 2023.09.19 08:23 
 

On strategy tester EA opens over 50 buy and keep adding to this, looks like there is no strategy just keep opening positions with hope price going back up. I read the person selling the EA called someone fake account, I totally agree with the person left the review. Just wast of money.

Forexdot
129
Forexdot 2023.03.11 10:27 
 

Very huge drawdowns leading to margins. I have stopped using this EA. Very disappointed. I would not recommend unless u enjoy watching your melting funds. Nothing but the truth. Maybe developer improve his advisor.

AW Trading Software Limited
201760
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.03.11 11:45
Fake review. This user requested to get our AW Recovery MT5 Expert Advisor for free because he bought the MT4 version. After we refused to give it to him for free, he wrote that he would leave bad reviews. The good reviews immediately changed to bad ones. I am very sorry that such behavior occurs among our clients. We have a very negative attitude towards attempts to mislead our users, when the negative is written only to try to extort something from us.
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.16 07:11 
 

This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on XAUUSD. I use this EA on four real accounts since two months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

Phoutsamay Tonmany
401
Phoutsamay Tonmany 2021.10.24 05:19 
 

thank you for the great product!!

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.04.10 18:04 
 

Thank you Alexander for this masterpiece.

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