🏆🏆 Fintech Deep Score Expert Advisor 🏆🏆

❇ Main : BreakOut and Rejection Strategy (Sniper Method)

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✅ does not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.

✅ been tested for more than 11 years in Strategy Tester





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✅ Live Trade : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/999518

Symbol

EURUSD (Can be any pair)

Timeframes

any

Minimum Deposit

20 USD

Brokers

Any broker ** Need ECN low spread



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DISCLAIMER



✅ All My Product need find config with you own.

✅ I don't care about backtest. i focus on live trade.

✅ This EA can provide you loss money





Price of this EA Depend profit of signal