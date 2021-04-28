Fintech Deep Score

🏆🏆 Fintech Deep Score Expert Advisor 🏆🏆

❇ Main : BreakOut and Rejection Strategy (Sniper Method)

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✅ does not use  Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by   Stop Loss and  Take Profit. 

✅ been tested for more than  11 years in Strategy Tester 


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 ✅  Live Trade : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/999518

 Symbol
  EURUSD (Can be any pair)
 Timeframes
  any
 Minimum  Deposit
 20 USD
 Brokers
  Any broker ** Need ECN low spread

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DISCLAIMER


 ✅  All My Product need find config with you own. 
 ✅  I don't care about backtest. i focus on live trade.
 ✅  This EA can provide you loss money


Price of this EA Depend profit of signal 

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Mix Princess
Miss Phatcharin Sithong
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Mix Princess The provided robot is a result of several years of trading and research on thousands of strategies, various indicators of forecasting, aimed at creating the science of online trading engineering. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed, whatever a trader needs, the robot gives it a fraction of a second Account  type TICKMILL OR ICMARKETS ** Performance not same if different spread and broker Ac
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