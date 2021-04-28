Fintech Deep Score
- Experts
-
Miss Phatcharin SithongThailand investor,
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 28 April 2021
- Activations: 5
🏆🏆 Fintech Deep Score Expert Advisor 🏆🏆
❇ Main : BreakOut and Rejection Strategy (Sniper Method)
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✅ does not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
✅ been tested for more than 11 years in Strategy Tester
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✅ Live Trade : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/999518
| Symbol
| EURUSD (Can be any pair)
| Timeframes
| any
| Minimum Deposit
|20 USD
| Brokers
| Any broker ** Need ECN low spread
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DISCLAIMER
✅ All My Product need find config with you own.
✅ I don't care about backtest. i focus on live trade.
✅ This EA can provide you loss money
Price of this EA Depend profit of signal