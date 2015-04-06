Ichimoku Power

SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO UPDATE Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$ Final price - 199$

Have you always wanted a simple EA with just ONE indicator? Well, you have found it!

This EA is made ONLY with Ichimoku ! This strategy is based on what Ichimoku was thinking when he build this indicator.

The EA is NOT optimized with any tool.

It contains of 2 different Ichimoku settings. One setting is for 1 hour chart and one setting is for 4 hour. This settings is NOT optimized. It is based on our knowledge of Ichimoku and how this indicator work.

Timeframe: 1h & 4h Symbols: NAS100





HOW TO SET UP THE EA Quick setup Just choose 1h or 4h timeframe. Choose Strategy 1 for 4h and Strategy 2 for 1h timeframe Manual Setup Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)

Strategy 1 is for 4h chart

Strategy 2 is for 1h chart

Set autolot to true if you want to play around with autolot.

Set minimum equity if you want to "secure" some of your account





Happy trading!































