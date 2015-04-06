Ichimoku Power

SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO UPDATE

  • Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$ 
  • Final price - 199$

Have you always wanted a simple EA with just ONE indicator? Well, you have found it!

This EA is made ONLY with Ichimoku ! This strategy is based on what Ichimoku was thinking when he build this indicator.

The EA is NOT optimized with any tool. 

It contains of 2 different Ichimoku settings. One setting is for 1 hour chart and one setting is for 4 hour. This settings is NOT optimized. It is based on our knowledge of Ichimoku and how this indicator work.

Timeframe: 1h & 4h

Symbols: NAS100


HOW TO SET UP THE EA

Quick setup

  • Just choose 1h or 4h timeframe. Choose Strategy 1 for 4h and Strategy 2 for 1h timeframe
Manual Setup
  • Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)
  • Strategy 1 is for 4h chart
  • Strategy 2 is for 1h chart
  • Set autolot to true if you want to play around with autolot.
  • Set minimum equity if you want to "secure" some of your account


Happy trading!









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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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