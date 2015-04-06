Ichimoku Power
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO UPDATE
- Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$
- Final price - 199$
Have you always wanted a simple EA with just ONE indicator? Well, you have found it!
This EA is made ONLY with Ichimoku ! This strategy is based on what Ichimoku was thinking when he build this indicator.
The EA is NOT optimized with any tool.
It contains of 2 different Ichimoku settings. One setting is for 1 hour chart and one setting is for 4 hour. This settings is NOT optimized. It is based on our knowledge of Ichimoku and how this indicator work.
Timeframe: 1h & 4h
Symbols: NAS100
HOW TO SET UP THE EA
Quick setup
- Just choose 1h or 4h timeframe. Choose Strategy 1 for 4h and Strategy 2 for 1h timeframe
Manual Setup
- Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)
- Strategy 1 is for 4h chart
- Strategy 2 is for 1h chart
- Set autolot to true if you want to play around with autolot.
- Set minimum equity if you want to "secure" some of your account