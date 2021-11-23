Index Breakout

Forget EAs with huge stoplosses!

Forget EAS with positions that lasts days!

So many EAs hold their positions for ages and so many are using hedge or martingale or something like that.

This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less.

It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.

This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!

The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)

This EA has Autolot function if you want to "set and forget". Just be sure that you backtest your settings with autolot before you go live so you do not end up in a bad situation.



