Index Breakout


  • Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$ (3 left)

Forget EAs with huge stoplosses!

Forget EAS with positions that lasts days!

So many EAs hold their positions for ages and so many are using hedge or martingale or something like that. 

This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. 

It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.

This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!

The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)

This EA has Autolot function if you want to "set and forget". Just be sure that you backtest your settings with autolot before you go live so you do not end up in a bad situation.


HOW TO SET UP THE EA

Timeframe: 1min

Symbols: DAX (Strat 1 & 2) and Dow Jones (strat 3)


Quick setup

BE AWARE TO SET TP AND SL TO RIGHT VALUE; DEPENDING ON HOW MANY DECIMALS YOUR BROKER HAS!!

Manual Setup

  • Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)
  • Strategy 1 & strategy 2 are made for DAX (GER30)
  • Strategy 3 are made for Dow Jones (US30)
  • EA is made for UTC timezone. If your MT4 are in a timezone with UTC+5, then type in 5 for timezone
  • Set autolot to true if you want to play around with autolot.
  • Set minimum equity if you want to "secure" some of your account


FEATURES OF THIS EA:

  • It only takes one trade per day and strategy (sometimes no trade)
  • Uses TP and SL on all trades (built in the EA because the SL and TP are tight)
  • Be aware of slippage. In market opening, there are big volatility, big slippage CAN occure
  • NO Martingale
  • NO Hedge
  • NO Arbitrage
  • NO Multiple trades


Happy trading!



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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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