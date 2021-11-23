Index Breakout
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 23 November 2021
- Activations: 10
- Every 5 buyers - Price increase with 50$ (3 left)
Forget EAs with huge stoplosses!
Forget EAS with positions that lasts days!
So many EAs hold their positions for ages and so many are using hedge or martingale or something like that.
This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less.
It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.
This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!
The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)
This EA has Autolot function if you want to "set and forget". Just be sure that you backtest your settings with autolot before you go live so you do not end up in a bad situation.
HOW TO SET UP THE EA
Timeframe: 1min
Symbols: DAX (Strat 1 & 2) and Dow Jones (strat 3)
Quick setup
BE AWARE TO SET TP AND SL TO RIGHT VALUE; DEPENDING ON HOW MANY DECIMALS YOUR BROKER HAS!!
Manual Setup
- Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)
- Strategy 1 & strategy 2 are made for DAX (GER30)
- Strategy 3 are made for Dow Jones (US30)
- EA is made for UTC timezone. If your MT4 are in a timezone with UTC+5, then type in 5 for timezone
- Set autolot to true if you want to play around with autolot.
- Set minimum equity if you want to "secure" some of your account
FEATURES OF THIS EA:
- It only takes one trade per day and strategy (sometimes no trade)
- Uses TP and SL on all trades (built in the EA because the SL and TP are tight)
- Be aware of slippage. In market opening, there are big volatility, big slippage CAN occure
- NO Martingale
- NO Hedge
- NO Arbitrage
- NO Multiple trades
Happy trading!