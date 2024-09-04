ScalpXpert Pro - Precision Scalping for Index Trading!





Price: $100

(Limited-time offer – get it now before the price increases!)





Introducing ScalpXpert Pro – your ultimate solution for precision scalping in index trading! This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to capture fast and accurate trades in volatile index markets, such as NASDAQ, S&P 500, DAX, and more. With ScalpXpert Pro, you can take advantage of short-term price movements and maximize your profit potential without using any risky trading strategies.





Why ScalpXpert Pro?

No Risky Strategies : ScalpXpert Pro does not use martingale, grid, or any other dangerous methods. Every trade is protected by a smart Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe.

Fully Automated : Set it and forget it! ScalpXpert Pro is fully automated and optimized for ease of use with default settings. Just install the EA and let it work for you.

High Performance : Built on a proven scalping strategy, ScalpXpert Pro analyzes market conditions with lightning speed to find optimal entry and exit points in real time.

Smart Time Filter : Avoids trading during high-impact news events or low liquidity periods, reducing the risk of unexpected market spikes or gaps.

Versatile and Flexible: Works on multiple index symbols and timeframes. Though designed for M1 timeframe for precision scalping, it can be adjusted to suit your trading style.





Key Features of ScalpXpert Pro:

Scalping Focused : Perfect for traders looking to profit from short-term market movements.

: Perfect for traders looking to profit from short-term market movements. Optimized for Index Trading : Specifically designed for popular indices like US30 (recommended) NASDAQ, DAX, S&P 500, and more.

: Specifically designed for popular indices like US30 (recommended) NASDAQ, DAX, S&P 500, and more. No Martingale, No Grid : Ensures low-risk trading with a robust money management system.

: Ensures low-risk trading with a robust money management system. Easy to Use : Comes with a fully optimized default setting. No complicated setups are required.

: Comes with a fully optimized default setting. No complicated setups are required. Reliable and Efficient: Back-tested and forward-tested for stability across multiple market conditions.





Specifications:

Timeframe : M1 (recommended)

: M1 (recommended) Minimum Deposit : $200

: $200 Recommended Deposit : $1000 (For lower drawdown)

: $1000 (For lower drawdown) Supported Symbols: US30 (Recommended) NASDAQ, S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100, and other major indices.





Recommendations:

Use a broker with low latency to ensure optimal performance and fast trade execution.

Choose a broker with low spreads to maximize your profits from scalping.

Select a broker with low stop levels to allow more flexibility in setting tight Stop Losses.

Only trade during openinghours.





Installation:

If you are using a broker with 1 decimal place for US30 , no changes are needed in the settings.

, no changes are needed in the settings. If you are using a broker with 2 decimal places for US30 , you will need to add a '0' to the following settings: Sensitivity Stop Loss Take Profit Stop Loss to BE (Break Even)

, you will need to add a '0' to the following settings:

This adjustment is necessary because the EA uses pips for these settings, and different brokers may require different configurations based on their decimal place usage.





Take Your Trading to the Next Level with ScalpXpert Pro!

Join the ranks of successful traders who have already discovered the power of this innovative trading tool. Act fast and secure your copy today!





Note: ScalpXpert Pro is exclusively available on MQL5.com. Any other version or seller is a scam. Be aware and protect yourself.



