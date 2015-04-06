King Trend Whisper

Current price: $49

Final price $199

This EA is a professional built EA with fixed stoploss and takeprofit to minimize risk (1/4 ratio). It uses only tools that messures trend and oscillator. It has been a long work to find what tools to combine, to find best results.

You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance.





No Martingale

No Grid





Broker and deposit



Any broker with small spreads is suitable.

Recommended deposit: $300 or more.

Minimum deposit: $100





Currency pairs and timeframe

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1





Parameters





Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance

- If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false

- Sets lotsize if Autolots = false Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.

- Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here. Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.

- Set maximum lots. Stop Loss - Set stop loss level

- Set stop loss level Take profit - Set take profit level

- Set take profit level %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic

- Set K period for Stochastic %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic

- Set D period for Stochastic Slowing - Set Slowing for Stochastic

- Set Slowing for Stochastic Period - Set period for Deviation

Set period for Deviation Magic Number - Set magic number



