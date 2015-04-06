King Trend Whisper
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Current price: $49
- Final price $199
This EA is a professional built EA with fixed stoploss and takeprofit to minimize risk (1/4 ratio). It uses only tools that messures trend and oscillator. It has been a long work to find what tools to combine, to find best results.
You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance.
- No Martingale
- No Grid
Broker and deposit
Any broker with small spreads is suitable.
Recommended deposit: $300 or more.
Minimum deposit: $100
Currency pairs and timeframe
Recommended pair: EURUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Parameters
- Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance
- Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false
- Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.
- Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.
- Stop Loss - Set stop loss level
- Take profit - Set take profit level
- %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic
- %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic
- Slowing - Set Slowing for Stochastic
- Period - Set period for Deviation
- Magic Number - Set magic number