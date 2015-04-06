King Trend Whisper

Current price: $49

  • Final price $199


This EA is a professional built EA with fixed stoploss and takeprofit to minimize risk (1/4 ratio). It uses only tools that messures trend and oscillator. It has been a long work to find what tools to combine, to find best results.

You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance.


  • No Martingale
  • No Grid


Broker and deposit

Any broker with small spreads is suitable.

Recommended deposit: $300 or more.

Minimum deposit: $100 


Currency pairs and timeframe

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1


Parameters


  • Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance 
  • Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false
  • Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.
  • Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.
  • Stop Loss - Set stop loss level
  • Take profit - Set take profit level
  • %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic
  • %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic
  • Slowing - Set Slowing for Stochastic
  • Period - Set period for Deviation
  • Magic Number - Set magic number


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Indicators
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1 (1)
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1 (1)
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