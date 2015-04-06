Australian Hunter
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is an EA that let you decide the risk.
Currency pairs and timeframe
Recommended pair: AUDUSD
Recommended timeframe: M30
EA is working with trend that is build with a complec system of different indicators and priceaction.
It protects your account with a safe stoploss, and ofcourse take profit level.
There is also an Autolot function that lets the EA adapt to your account size when it grows.
We developed this EA for 10 month ago, and nothing is changed since. In other words, this EA has over 10 month with unseen data, and provides good profit in backtest during this period.
Feel free to download demo and try it for yourself.