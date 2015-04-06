Australian Hunter

This EA is an EA that let you decide the risk.





Currency pairs and timeframe

Recommended pair: AUDUSD

Recommended timeframe: M30





EA is working with trend that is build with a complec system of different indicators and priceaction.

It protects your account with a safe stoploss, and ofcourse take profit level.

There is also an Autolot function that lets the EA adapt to your account size when it grows.





We developed this EA for 10 month ago, and nothing is changed since. In other words, this EA has over 10 month with unseen data, and provides good profit in backtest during this period.





Feel free to download demo and try it for yourself.







