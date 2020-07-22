mql5 equivalent: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43341#!tab=overview



TrixEA is an EA using the triple exponential strategy, using crossover of 15 exponential moving agerage, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average.



Recommended configuration:



take profit: 390

stop loss: 455

trailing value: 295

short ema: 15

medium ema: 25

long ema: 50

Period: M30



For USCrude, taking into consideration a spread of 10, which is a worst case scenario for tier-2 brokers, the EA is confident to provide above 70% win rate, making it profitable both short and long term





the EA works on all parities, with the condition that the EA variables are adapted accordingly, some pairs have higher volatility, while others have lower volatility.