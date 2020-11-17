Index Jabber 4 in 1
- Experts
-
Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 5 February 2021
- Activations: 10
Was 4 EAs in one, now it's 9 in 1!
This is the most powerful EA we have ever made that are up for sale!
It contains 9 EAs with different approach on the market. All of them secures your position with takeprofit, stoploss and trailing stop.
With an integrated graphic function, you will have a good understanding of how the strategy is performing.
(It may be that they work on forex, but we have not tested them for that)
Please visit my blog section for detailed information how to set this system up.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746031
Information about the strategies:
Strategy 1:
- Looking for outbreaks. To verify that the position will be correct, it verifies from different timeframes.
- Works very good in SPX500 1min, 5min and 15min.
- Works good in DAX 1min, 5min and NAS 5min
Strategy 2:
- Looking for other kind of outbreaks. Verifikation is done in the same timeframe.
Strategy 3:
- Looking for pullbacks. Verification is done in the same timeframe.
Strategy 4:
- This strategy are looking for different Pivot levels. No verification needs to be done.
Strategy 5:
- This strategy are looking for big pullbacks! Made for GER30 M5.
Strategy 5.1:
- This strategy is much the same as strategy 5, but takes a lot more trades without affecting win%. Works with a lot more symbols and timeframes aswell. You find set files under comment section.
Strategy 5.2:
- This strategy has the base from 5.1, but takes a lot more trades and sorts out o lot of trades without affecting win%. Modified to suit GER30, but could work for other symbols aswell.
Strategy 5.3:
- This strategy has the base from 5.2, but takes even more trades and sorts out even more trades with higher win%.
Strategy 6:
- This is a daily trend strategy. Very powerful.
Happy trading!
I'm really surprised by the robot. Great result in backtest. I have been running the robot live for one week now and with nice profit. Daniel, the devoloper is a fantastic person. He helped me so much with setups and other stuff. He is also a hard working guy with this robot and constantly upgrading setups that are even better than previous, to find the better setups and get better profit. Thanks man!