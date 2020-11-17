Index Jabber 4 in 1

Was 4 EAs in one, now it's 9 in 1!





This is the most powerful EA we have ever made that are up for sale!

It contains 9 EAs with different approach on the market. All of them secures your position with takeprofit, stoploss and trailing stop.

With an integrated graphic function, you will have a good understanding of how the strategy is performing.





(It may be that they work on forex, but we have not tested them for that)





Please visit my blog section for detailed information how to set this system up.





https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746031





Information about the strategies:

Strategy 1: Looking for outbreaks. To verify that the position will be correct, it verifies from different timeframes .



outbreaks. To verify that the position will be correct, it verifies from different timeframes Works very good in SPX500 1min, 5min and 15min.

Works good in DAX 1min, 5min and NAS 5min Strategy 2: Looking for other kind of outbreaks. Verifikation is done in the same timeframe. Strategy 3: Looking for pullbacks. Verification is done in the same timeframe. Strategy 4: This strategy are looking for different Pivot levels. No verification needs to be done. Strategy 5: This strategy are looking for big pullbacks! Made for GER30 M5. Strategy 5.1: This strategy is much the same as strategy 5, but takes a lot more trades without affecting win%. Works with a lot more symbols and timeframes aswell. You find set files under comment section. Strategy 5.2: This strategy has the base from 5.1, but takes a lot more trades and sorts out o lot of trades without affecting win%. Modified to suit GER30, but could work for other symbols aswell. Strategy 5.3: This strategy has the base from 5.2, but takes even more trades and sorts out even more trades with higher win%. Strategy 6: This is a daily trend strategy. Very powerful.









Happy trading!















































































































































































































































































































