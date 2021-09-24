Index Breakout MT5

1

Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market?


This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less.

It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.  

This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!

The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)


FEATURES OF THIS EA

  • It only takes one trade per day and strategy (sometimes no trade)
  • Possibility to trade with runners
  • Uses TP and SL on all trades (built in the EA because the SL and TP are tight)
  • Possible use of buy and sellstop orders
  • NO Martingale
  • NO Hedge
  • NO Arbitrage
  • NO Multiple trades


Price: $100. 3 buy left and the price increase to $200. 

Final price: $499

Timeframe: 1min

Symbols: DAX (Strat 1 & 2) and Dow Jones (strat 3)


HOW TO SET UP THE EA
Quick setup

BE AWARE TO SET TP AND SL TO RIGHT VALUE; DEPENDING ON HOW MANY DECIMALS YOUR BROKER HAS!

If you have issues with big slippage, Adjust SL and TP to wider range! Example: 15 TP 10 SL (Still 2/3 ratio)


Manual Setup
  • Only use one strategy per chart (remember to change magic number for multiple charts)
  • Strategy 1 & strategy 2 are made for DAX (GER30)
  • Strategy 3 are made for Dow Jones (US30)
  • Choose if you want the EA to place buy and sellstop orders (Need to have a good broker with small limits)
  • EA is made for UTC timezone. If your MT4 are in a timezone with UTC+5, then type in 5 for timezone



Happy trading!









































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Juergen Loebach
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Juergen Loebach 2024.02.09 11:41 
 

Index Breakout was purchased on 04.02.2024.On 04.02. and 07.02.2024 I asked Mr. Stromberg Martinez for support.Unfortunately, no answer has been received to date. I have been using strategy 1 & 2 (GER40) on a live account since February 4th. Result: 100 % total loss I cannot recommend either strategy or seller!

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