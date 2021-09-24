Index Breakout MT5

Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market?





This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less.

It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.

This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!

The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)





FEATURES OF THIS EA

It only takes one trade per day and strategy (sometimes no trade)

Possibility to trade with runners

Uses TP and SL on all trades (built in the EA because the SL and TP are tight)

Possible use of buy and sellstop orders

NO Martingale

NO Hedge

NO Arbitrage

NO Multiple trades