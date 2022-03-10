



Scalp Bonanza is an scalping robot with advanced systems to see when the price is moving in one direction. Tight trailing stoploss is what exits the trade. You will se a lot of trades!!

This system is made for high volatility markets that are fast trending, therefore I think its best to have it running for 45-60 minutes after open.





Supported currency pairs: GER40 (DAX), US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100 (Nasdaq)

Recommended timeframe: 5min (works on multiple tf)

Link to SET file

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!





Attention!

This EA needs a broker that has low spread and low latency! The lower, the better!

If you have too much latency, it will result in high slippage! That is not to your advantage.





How to install



Open a chart with desired symbol and set it to 5min Tf Add EA to chart. DONE!

Important! EA is pre-configured for GER40 with 1 decimal! I you have a broker that uses 2 decimals, you need to add a zero in settings for SL and trailingstop. Please check backtest before running live if you are unsecure!





Settings



Fixed lotsize: If set to 0, then auto lot will be used.

If set to 0, then auto lot will be used. Maximum positions per day: If your broker does not like too many positions per day, you can put a restriction for that

If your broker does not like too many positions per day, you can put a restriction for that Set minimum equity: If you have equity lower than this, no trade will be done.

If you have equity lower than this, no trade will be done. AUTOLOT: Please read example in EA setting how it works!

SL of buy/sell stop: Where SL is put

Where SL is put Trailing distance: How far away trailing stop should be

How far away trailing stop should be When to start trailing : How much over orderprice to activate trailing

: How much over orderprice to activate trailing Distance for buy/sellstop: How far away from current price stop orders will be put









