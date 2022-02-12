Level2Level MT4

RELEASE PRICE - JUST 199$

Final price - 499$

For every 10 copies sold, price will increase 100$.

This is an advanced semi automatic EA, that trades from level to level.


How does it work?


The user puts it the desired levels in settings that they want to trade from. When this is done, the levels appear on the graph.

The levels is 5 support levels, 5 resistance levels and one neutral level.

This EA trades only long over neutral and only short below neutral. On neutral, it trades both ways.

Where price has been decides if a level is ready to trade or not. 

If price has been for example, at resistance 3 level and then decline to resistance 2, it will not trade resistance 2 outbreak until price has, at least, touched the bottom of resistance 2 level. 


You can trade whatever timeframe that suits you.


Functions in EA:

  • Start and stop time
  • Pause time (for example when US open)
  • If SL or TP is hit, next trade is blocked X bars (setting)
  • Max profit / Max loss setting


A document over all functions inside this EA will be released soon.


Do not hesitate to send me a message if you have some questions.



