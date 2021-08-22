MT5 to Binance

4.2

The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges.

Before purchase please familiarize with comparison between MT5 to Binance and Binance Copier

To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading

Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument from the Custom tab in the View - Symbols menu, and historical data and live quotes will be automatically loaded. You can even select the number of days to load history in the trading panel settings, and all timeframes will be available for your selected instrument.

The design of the panel is made to match the style of the Binance exchange, and it offers the primary order types of Market, Limit, and Stop-Limit. After placing an order, it will appear directly on the chart in the traditional style of MetaTrader 5, with a green horizontal line and text information about it.

With the MT5 to Binance trading panel, you can choose your trading instrument directly from the Market Watch and view the current balances of the base currency and quote currency, which depend on the chosen trading pair. Balances are automatically reloaded at set intervals to prevent bans from Binance due to too frequent requests.

The panel includes fields to input the entry price and stop-limit price, and you can choose the order size with manual entry or the horizontal scroll. You can also define Take-Profit and Stop-Loss prices for futures, although you can set only one at a time due to Binance API restrictions. The panel automatically rounds off values according to the specifications of every pair on Binance.

Finally, the status of the order execution is available in the status bar at the bottom of the trading panel, so you can monitor your trades with ease. Don't miss out on leveraging your crypto experience - start using the MT5 to Binance trading panel!

Reviews 9
Andrey Kipyatkov
65
Andrey Kipyatkov 2026.06.23 10:24 
 

MT5 to Binance is a truly unique solution that bridges MetaTrader 5 and Binance in a practical and reliable way. It is especially valuable for algorithmic trading and for small private funds that want to build and manage crypto trading strategies within the familiar MT5 environment. The product works perfectly both on a native Windows system and on virtual machines, including Parallels Desktop on macOS. The connection is stable, the functionality is well designed, and the software solves tasks that are difficult to handle with standard tools. Roman, the developer, is always available, responds quickly, and provides excellent support. He regularly releases impressive updates, often adding improvements and new features based on users’ requests. It is also a pleasure to work with him privately on other custom products and trading solutions. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a professional and flexible way to connect MT5 with Binance, especially for algorithmic trading and more advanced trading infrastructure.

Mister Jeff
133
Mister Jeff 2022.07.20 06:38 
 

Hello, I put my binance api as indicated but I have no connection sign or symbol list, I downloaded mt5 only for that. should i open a traditional trading account for there to a download of symbols . i think it s not well explain no or it me sorry Thans for your helper

Mithun Paul Varghese
840
Mithun Paul Varghese 2022.06.21 21:16 
 

Rock Star Product, great support from Roman too. Good Guy.

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease. One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fi
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Andrey Kipyatkov
65
Andrey Kipyatkov 2026.06.23 10:24 
 

MT5 to Binance is a truly unique solution that bridges MetaTrader 5 and Binance in a practical and reliable way. It is especially valuable for algorithmic trading and for small private funds that want to build and manage crypto trading strategies within the familiar MT5 environment. The product works perfectly both on a native Windows system and on virtual machines, including Parallels Desktop on macOS. The connection is stable, the functionality is well designed, and the software solves tasks that are difficult to handle with standard tools. Roman, the developer, is always available, responds quickly, and provides excellent support. He regularly releases impressive updates, often adding improvements and new features based on users’ requests. It is also a pleasure to work with him privately on other custom products and trading solutions. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a professional and flexible way to connect MT5 with Binance, especially for algorithmic trading and more advanced trading infrastructure.

Christian Eulalie H Braem
1479
Christian Eulalie H Braem 2026.06.09 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

boubaker adjailia
40
boubaker adjailia 2023.04.05 18:46 
 

I want my money back

Mister Jeff
133
Mister Jeff 2022.07.20 06:38 
 

Hello, I put my binance api as indicated but I have no connection sign or symbol list, I downloaded mt5 only for that. should i open a traditional trading account for there to a download of symbols . i think it s not well explain no or it me sorry Thans for your helper

Roman Zhitnik
15417
Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2022.07.20 21:07
Pls respond to me in private messages
Mithun Paul Varghese
840
Mithun Paul Varghese 2022.06.21 21:16 
 

Rock Star Product, great support from Roman too. Good Guy.

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.03.23 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

The Trillion Dollar Trader
165
The Trillion Dollar Trader 2022.02.26 00:18 
 

The expert didn't work for me. I allowed the webrequest for binance's URL and did put my API for trading but it does not work. The symbols list didn't load and when I open a position on finance website it does not show on metatrader's history. Can get a support?

UPDATE: I could load some charts but I don't have all the symbols list. Also It does not show my current balance. I can't sell/buy either. The orders, history or positions are not sync with my finance account.

imnomad
19
imnomad 2021.12.18 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Zhitnik
15417
Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2021.12.18 11:41
Thank you for review! Good idea, will be implemented soon
andos21
189
andos21 2021.12.05 15:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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