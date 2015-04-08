Close All Position In exact at half of second

It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  .
it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  .
ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second 
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