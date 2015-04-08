Close All Position In exact at half of second
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
It Will Close Your All Trade in Half of second no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second .
it good work for 1 -5 min scalping this Ea have many function see the pic i uploaded there .
ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second
it good work for 1 -5 min scalping this Ea have many function see the pic i uploaded there .
ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second