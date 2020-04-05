FX Vol 20 Titan

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Fx Vol 20 Titan -- Professional Expert Advisor for Weltrade (H1)

Fx Vol 20 Titan is a high-precision automated algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the Weltrade broker, natively optimized for the Fx Vol 20 synthetic index on the one-hour (H1) timeframe.

The algorithm utilizes an advanced mathematical engine based on the recognition of volatility patterns and institutional price impulses, completely eliminating the emotional factor and seeking maximum efficiency in trend capitalization.

Critical Installation: Configuration File (.SET)

To replicate the institutional behavior and the robust growth curve shown in the statistical analyses, it is strictly necessary for the user to load the official configuration file. This file activates the exact algorithmic parameters and optimizes risk management according to the Weltrade structure.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SET FILE HERE

Activation Instructions:

  1. Download the configuration file by clicking the link above.

  2. Open your Weltrade platform and access the properties of the EA (Fx Vol 20 Titan).

  3. In the Inputs tab, click the Load button.

  4. Select the downloaded file. This will ensure that the Compound Interest parameter is set to TRUE, along with the dynamic lot sizing and optimized time-precision variables.

Key Performance and Statistical Metrics

The historical analysis and backtests of the system reflect outstanding mathematical solidity and high-level consistency over time when operating under the management of the optimized .set file:

  • Exponential Capital Growth: Starting from a symbolic initial test deposit of only 100.00 USD, the system has demonstrated the power of its compound interest algorithm, achieving a Total Net Profit of 35,620.13 USD.

  • High Profit Factor: It registers an impressive 2.73, meaning that for every dollar the system risks or loses, it generates 2.73 USD in stable profits.

  • Institutional Sharpe Ratio: An exceptional value of 17.51, demonstrating enormous stability in returns and confirming that profits are achieved through a balanced strategy rather than lucky streaks.

  • Outstanding Recovery Factor: Set at 6.46, indicating an optimal speed to recover from drawdown periods and continue setting new equity highs.

  • 85.82% Win Rate: Out of a total of 395 executed trades, 339 were winning transactions, compared to only 56 losing trades.

  • Complete Operational Symmetry: High effectiveness in both bearish and bullish markets, winning 87.86% of short trades (sells) and 83.60% of long trades (buys).

  • Strict Drawdown Control: The maximal equity drawdown remained controlled at 25.12%, a completely balanced ratio considering the exponential net return offered by the compound interest logic.

Seasonal Behavior and Chronological Distribution Analysis

The Fx Vol 20 Titan algorithm takes advantage of specific cycles in the synthetic index to maximize operational effectiveness:

  1. Intelligent Hourly Distribution: Although the EA monitors the market 24 hours a day, statistical analysis shows high-performance peaks concentrated during specific hours of volume expansion (such as 13:00 and adjacent hours), where the algorithm extracts the most pips in the shortest possible time.

  2. Monthly and Weekly Consistency: The system shows robust behavior on Tuesdays and Fridays, synchronizing perfectly with Weltrade's volatility cycles. On a monthly level, it maintains an impeccable regularity, featuring highly pronounced profit acceleration cycles (such as the historical May period recorded in the audits).

  3. Consecutive Winning Streaks: The system averages 6 consecutive winning trades for every single consecutive losing trade, providing ideal psychological peace of mind for audited accounts.

Advantages of Trading with Fx Vol 20 Titan on Weltrade

  • Noise Filtering on H1: Operating on 1-hour charts allows the internal indicators to filter out sharp, false market movements, capturing only the true macro trends of the index.

  • Optimized Infrastructure: Custom-tailored for the spread conditions and ultra-low execution latency offered by Weltrade in its synthetic indices section, ensuring that orders fill exactly at the calculated price.


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