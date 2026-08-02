Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

  • Experts
  • Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    5 (1)
    🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
    Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
    I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
    ✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
    ✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
    9 products
  • Version: 2.17
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium

Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures.

The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position.

Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order is placed.

This approach helps reduce low-quality entries and improves overall trade selection.

Supported Harmonic Structures

The robot automatically detects and evaluates:

• Gartley
• Bat
• Butterfly
• Crab
• Shark
• Cypher
• Generic M/W Structures

Advanced Entry Confirmation

Every detected pattern passes through multiple validation stages before trading.

The confirmation engine includes:

• PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone) validation
• Pattern quality scoring
• Anti-Flash protection
• Market maturity confirmation
• Waterfall Filter for extended BC structures

Only patterns that satisfy all required conditions become trade candidates.

Waterfall Filter Technology

One of the most common problems in harmonic trading is entering too early while the market is still extending.

The Waterfall Filter was developed to address this issue.

When an extended BC leg is detected, the robot requires additional confirmation before allowing entry.

This helps avoid many premature reversals and improves trade timing during fast-moving market conditions.

Dynamic Pending Order Management

Harmonic Trader does not immediately enter the market when a harmonic pattern is detected.

Instead, the system places a pending stop order near the 23.6 Fibonacci confirmation level and continues monitoring market behavior.

If the pattern continues to develop and a better D-point is formed, the robot may:

• Cancel the existing pending order
• Recalculate the pattern structure
• Place a new pending order at an updated confirmation level

As a result, users may occasionally see pending orders appear and disappear before any trade is triggered.

This behavior is intentional.

The goal is to avoid premature entries and allow the pattern to fully mature before committing capital to the market.

A pending order being cancelled does not indicate an error.

It simply means that market conditions have changed and the robot has identified a more favorable harmonic structure.

Trade Management

Harmonic Trader includes a fully automated position management system.

TP1

When the first target is reached:

• Partial profit is secured

Break-Even Protection

After TP1:

• Risk is reduced automatically
• Stop loss is moved to a safer level

TP2 Runner

The remaining position is managed automatically to capture larger market moves whenever possible.

Risk Management

The robot includes:

• Dynamic lot calculation
• ATR-based stop loss management
• ATR-based target calculation
• Spread protection
• Position safety controls

Recommended Setup

After installing the robot, users should mainly focus on three important settings.

1. Risk Percentage

Define how much of the account balance the robot may risk per trade.

Suggested starting values:

• Conservative: 0.25% – 0.50%
• Balanced: 0.50% – 1.00%
• Aggressive: 1.00% – 2.00%

Higher risk does not guarantee higher profits. It also increases drawdown and account volatility.

2. Maximum Lot

The Max Lot setting limits the largest position size the robot can open.

• Max Lot = 0 → automatic lot calculation
• Max Lot > 0 → lot size will never exceed the specified value

Example:

If Max Lot = 0.10, the robot will never open a position larger than 0.10 lot.

3. TP1 Money Per 0.01 Lot

This setting defines the first profit target amount for each 0.01 lot.

Example:

• TP1 per 0.01 lot = 1.00 USD

If the robot opens:

• 0.01 lot → TP1 ≈ 1 USD
• 0.05 lot → TP1 ≈ 5 USD
• 0.10 lot → TP1 ≈ 10 USD

After TP1 is reached, the robot can secure profits, reduce risk and continue managing the remaining position as a TP2 runner.

Suggested starting values:

• Forex pairs: 0.50 – 1.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Gold / Silver: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Indices: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot
• Oil: 1.00 – 2.00 USD per 0.01 lot

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD (Gold)
• XAGUSD (Silver)
• Brent Oil
• US100
• GER40
• FRA40
• UK100
• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• USDCHF

Recommended Timeframe

M5

Important Note

A detected harmonic pattern does not automatically result in a trade.

The robot may decide to wait or ignore a structure if:

• Pattern quality is insufficient
• Waterfall conditions are not satisfied
• Market maturity is not confirmed
• Risk management rules block entry

This behavior is intentional and is part of the strategy’s design philosophy.

Patience is an important component of successful harmonic trading.


Risk & Legal Disclaimer

CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.


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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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