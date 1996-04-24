Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal.





Options:

CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves.

CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves.

CalcFlatAvg - Parameter controlling the entry border and separation of the flat and the trend.

CalcFlatActivity - A parameter that controls peak levels.

AvgBase - Signal pulse averaging.

AvgLevel - Analysis of the average value of the signal pulse.

Activity - Reaction to a signal impulse.

Amplifier - Amplification of the signal that forms the change in the angle of the average value of the signal pulse.

AmplifierLevel – False signal filtering level.





As can be seen from the indicator parameters, it structurally consists of two parts, the first part is responsible for dividing the price chart into certain structurized sections, which, by design, separate the trend movement from the flat one. The second part forms impulses to enter the market. As a result, the indicator works in a complex manner and enters the market with the generated impulses of the seme when the logically structured section of the market, which is formed by the first part of the indicator, allows it.





How to understand it in practice. The indicator tries to separate the trend and the flat, and enter the market in the middle of the trend so that it has time to reach the point of zero losses with pre-buy orders, that is, the main point is not to enter the market at the peak but in the other direction and thus not be in one of the most unpleasant situations . Rotate the indicator on the price chart and view the signals yourself, as well as they are visible in the screenshots. The indicator requires adjustment to both the currency pair and the timeframe. The default is EURUSD M15.