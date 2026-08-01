Account X Ray Pro MT5

See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy.

An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report.


Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the panel is fully live there. Switch tabs, change the filters, hide columns, export a CSV, drag the panel around. On an empty tester history the panel builds a deterministic demonstration data set — fourteen months of trades, marked [DEMO DATA] at all times so no figure can ever be mistaken for a real result. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Account_X-Ray_Pro_User_Manual_v2_11.zip


The number no statement gives you

Every broker report tells you what a day earned. None tells you what it cost you along the way. This panel samples your floating P/L continuously and records, for each day:

  • Float- — the deepest unrealised loss the day ever reached, in currency and as a percentage of balance.
  • Float+ — the highest unrealised profit reached before you closed.

Those two figures are the real exposure of your strategy. A month at +8% that repeatedly sat at -22% floating is not the same month, and only this column shows it. Records are written to a local daily file and survive restarts, timeframe changes and terminal updates. Recording starts the day you first run the panel — earlier days show a dash rather than a made-up number.


Nine ways to slice the same history

One click on a tab, the whole table recomputes:

  • Summary — open positions, split Buy / Sell, the last days, and week, month, quarter and year to date.
  • Day, Week, Month, Quarter, Year — calendar breakdown, most recent first.
  • Symbol, Magic, Comment — per instrument, per robot, per order comment.

Up to sixteen columns per view: lots, trade count, profit, profit %, deposits, balance, commission, swap, the four Float columns, min / average / max duration, winrate and profit factor. A pinned Open Trades row tracks your live positions at the top, a Total row sums the whole data set at the bottom.


Filters that isolate one strategy

Symbol list, magic number list, order comment, direction, and a date range. Every figure in every tab obeys them. Point the panel at one robot on one instrument and read its true contribution, commission and swap included — including its own floating drawdown history, kept separately from your other strategies.


Build your own table, from the chart

The Setup tab holds the sixteen column switches, four presets (Full, Compact, Risk, Costs) and the sort order for the detail views. No settings window, no reload. Your layout, the active tab, the panel position and the collapsed state are stored per chart and survive a restart.


Balance curve and maximum drawdown

Under the time views, a balance curve of the periods displayed, with the deepest peak-to-trough decline marked on it and stated in currency and percent — computed on trading result alone, so a withdrawal is never counted as a loss.


Also in the box

  • CSV export of the current view, one click, saved to your terminal folder.
  • An Info tab: account, terminal, instrument and panel status in one place.
  • Dark and light themes, seven number formats including the European 1.234,56, two date formats.
  • A load meter showing exactly what the panel costs your terminal.
  • Drag to move, click to collapse, pagination, automatic scale reduction on narrow charts.
  • One panel per chart: run several instances side by side with different filters.

It never places, modifies or closes an order. It reads.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical figures.

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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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TMX Candle Timer MT5
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection. User manual:    https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip What It Does Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second. Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1. Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner. Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday, d
FREE
TMX Candle Timer MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection. User manual:    https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip What It Does Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second. Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1. Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner. Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday,
FREE
Trend Tuner MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
Zone Grader MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click Download Demo at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, your h
Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
Account X Ray Pro MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Trend Tuner MT5
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
Zone Grader MT5
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Not every level is worth trading. This one tells you which. Most support and resistance tools draw every level they find and leave you to guess which ones matter. Zone Grader does the opposite: it detects the levels, then grades each one by how much it has actually proved itself — and writes that grade on your chart. TRY IT FOR REAL, BEFORE YOU BUY Click   Download Demo   at the top of this page and run Zone Grader in the Strategy Tester — your symbols, your timeframes, yo
Fulcrum Pivot Levels MT5
Gema Mahardhika
Indicators
Map the session. Trade the confluence. A higher-timeframe pivot framework, built in-house: the levels are computed once from the previous completed period, fixed for the whole session, and never extended beyond the period they belong to. Around them, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the levels, the confluence zones, the history and the live pip
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