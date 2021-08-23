DYJ TradingView

5

DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets

DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis.

Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them. 

We use several different types that can complement each other well.

Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions.

The trend indicators participating in the rating include DYJ POWERSIGNAL, ADX, SMA, Bollinger Bands.

The oscillators participating in the rating include MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Alligator.

When there are 3 indicators showing the same direction to buy or sell signals when the number of signals is greater than or equal to 3, we start to enter the market transaction.

    Input

    [GENERAL]

    • ViewName           =  "DYJ TRADING VIEW"  --> Company Name.
    • InpIsDisplayPrice  = true  -->  Display Price.
    • InpPriceShiftBars  = 1  -->  Price Shift Bars
    • InpMaxTrendeds   =  3 --> Signals is greater than InpMaxTrendeds, rating symbol .

    [TRADINGVIEW]   

    • InpPowerSignalMinPercent   =  90 --> TradeingView Minimum Percent
    • InpPowerSignalStrongPercent   =  100 --> TradeingView Strong Percent
    • InpPowerSignalMaxPercent   =  100 --> TradeingView Maximum Percent
    • InpHiddenPeriodTrend       =  false   --> Hide M1 to MN

    [CANDLE]

    • InpUseCandle =  true -->  Use Candle.
    • InpEntryUpper           =  33 --> Spread Multiple,It's Buy Entryies    
    • InpEntryLower           =  33 --> Spread Multiple,It's Sell  Entryies  

    [MA]

    • InpUseMA=true;
    • InpIsDisplayFastMA=true  -->  DisplayFastMA
    • InpIsDisplayMidMA=true  --> Display MidMA
    • InpIsDisplaySlowMA=true  --> Display SlowMA
    • InpMAFastPeriod=20        --> Fast Period
    • InpMAMidPeriod=50       -->  Mid Period
    • InpMASlowPeriod=200     -->  Slow Period

    [ADX] 

    • InpUseAdx=true --> Use ADX
    • InpIsDisplayPlusdi=false;  -->  Display ADX Plusdi
    • InpIsDisplayMinusdi=false --> Display ADX Minusdi
    • InpAdxPeriod               = 14 -- ADX:  Averaging period 
    • InpTrendLevel              = 30 -- ADX:  Trend Level 

    [RSI]

    • InpUseRsi  =true --> Use RSI
    • InpRSIPeriod               =  14  -->  RSI Period
    • InpRsiOversold            =  30       --> R si Oversold
    • InpRsiOverbought        =  70 -->  Rsi Overbought

    [BOLLINGER] 

    • InpUseBollinger   =  true  -->  Use Bollinger
    • InpIsDisplayUpper=true
    • InpIsDisplaylower=true
    • Inp_Bands_bands_period                 = 20 -- Bollinger bands period
    • Inp_Bands_deviation                    = 2 -- Bollinger bands deviations
    • InpBandDistance                        = 50 -- BandDistance,in points   

    [MACD]

    • InpUseMACD   =  true -->  Use MACD
    • InpIsDisplayMacdSignal=false -->  Display MacdSignal
    • InpMacdFast                = 12 -->  MacdFast
    • InpMacdSlow                = 26 -->  MacdSlow
    • InpMacdSignal              = 9 -->  MacdSignal
    • InpMacdPriceField          = PRICE_CLOSE -->  macd calculation method 
    • InpMACDOpenLevel           = 3 -->  MACD Open Level
    • InpMACDCloseLevel          = 2 -->  MACD Close Level

    [MACD MA TREND]

    • InpMacdMA                  = 26  -->  MA Period
    • InpMacdMAMethod            = MODE_EMA -->  type of smoothing macdma
    • InpMacdMAPriceField        = PRICE_CLOSE -->  macd calculation method 

    [STOCHASTIC]

    • InpUseStochastic        =  true  --> Use Stochastic
    • InpSTOKperiod              = 5 --> K-period 
    • InpSTODperiod              = 3 --> D-period 
    • InpSTOSlowing              = 3 -->  slowing-period    
    • InpSTOMaMethod             = MODE_EMA -->  type of smoothing stochastic
    • InpSTOPriceField           = STO_LOWHIGH -->  stochastic calculation method 
    • InpOversoldArea            = 20 --> stoch oversold zone
    • InpOverboughtArea          = 80 -->  stoch overbought zone 

    [ALLIGATOR]

    • Inp_jaw_period    = 13 -->  period for the calculation of jaws 
    • Inp_jaw_shift     = 8 --> horizontal shift of jaws 
    • Inp_teeth_period  = 8 -->  period for the calculation of teeth 
    • Inp_teeth_shift   = 5 -->  horizontal shift of teeth 
    • Inp_lips_period   = 5 -->  period for the calculation of lips 
    • Inp_lips_shift    = 3 -->  horizontal shift of lips 
    • Inp_ma_method     = MODE_EMA -->  type of smoothing 
    • Inp_applied_price = PRICE_MEDIAN  -->  type of price 

    [PIVOT]

    • InpUsePivot = true;  
    • InpCalculationMode =  FIBONACCI_RETRACEMENT    -->   FIBONACCI RETRACEMENT 

    [FIBONACCI]

    • InpUseFibonacci = true; 
    • InpFibDate1=1 -->  1 st point's date, % 
    • InpFibPrice1=1 -->  1 st point's price, % 
    • InpFibDate2=100 -->  2 nd point's date, % 
    • InpFibPrice2=100 -->  2 nd point's price, % 

    [Panel]

    • InpLanguage              = English --> English or Chinese


    Reviews 1
    Marion Lancaster Dicaprio
    265
    Marion Lancaster Dicaprio 2021.09.07 07:21 
     

    I highly recommended Dyj global for their products and customer's services. I sincerely think they are the best in the industry they will go above an beyond to make sure you get the best trading results. I have been using this service for approximately one year.

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    Marion Lancaster Dicaprio
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    Marion Lancaster Dicaprio 2021.09.07 07:21 
     

    I highly recommended Dyj global for their products and customer's services. I sincerely think they are the best in the industry they will go above an beyond to make sure you get the best trading results. I have been using this service for approximately one year.

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