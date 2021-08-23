DYJ TRADINGVIEW is a multi indicator rating system, using the rating signals counts and analysis tools to find entry opportunities in global markets

DYJ TRADINGVIEW has 10 built-in indicators for market analysis.

Indicator-based analysis is used by many traders to help them make decisions on what trades to take and where to enter and exit them.

We use several different types that can complement each other well.

Use us to follow your market, You can find more accurate transactions.

The trend indicators participating in the rating include DYJ POWERSIGNAL, ADX, SMA, Bollinger Bands.

The oscillators participating in the rating include MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Alligator.

When there are 3 indicators showing the same direction to buy or sell signals when the number of signals is greater than or equal to 3, we start to enter the market transaction.

Input



[GENERAL]

ViewName = "DYJ TRADING VIEW" --> Company Name.

InpIsDisplayPrice = true --> Display Price.

InpPriceShiftBars = 1 --> Price Shift Bars

InpMaxTrendeds = 3 --> Signals is greater than InpMaxTrendeds, rating symbol .

[TRADINGVIEW]

InpPowerSignalMinPercent = 90 --> TradeingView Minimum Percent

TradeingView Minimum Percent InpPowerSignalStrongPercent = 100 --> TradeingView Strong Percent

TradeingView Strong Percent InpPowerSignalMaxPercent = 100 --> TradeingView Maximum Percent

TradeingView Maximum Percent InpHiddenPeriodTrend = false --> Hide M1 to MN

[CANDLE]

InpUseCandle = true --> Use Candle .

= true --> InpEntryUpper = 33 --> Spread Multiple,It's Buy Entryies

InpEntryLower = 33 --> Spread Multiple,It's Sell Entryies

[MA]

InpUseMA=true;

InpIsDisplayFastMA=true --> DisplayFastMA

--> InpIsDisplayMidMA=true --> Display MidMA

InpIsDisplaySlowMA=true --> Display SlowMA

InpMAFastPeriod=20 --> Fast Period

--> Fast InpMAMidPeriod=50 --> Mid Period

--> InpMASlowPeriod=200 --> Slow Period

[ADX]

InpUseAdx=true --> Use ADX

--> Use ADX InpIsDisplayPlusdi=false; --> Display ADX Plusdi

--> InpIsDisplayMinusdi=false --> Display ADX Minusdi

InpAdxPeriod = 14 -- ADX: Averaging period

InpTrendLevel = 30 -- ADX: Trend Level

[RSI]

InpUseRsi =true --> Use RSI

InpRSIPeriod = 14 --> RSI Period

--> InpRsiOversold = 30 --> R si Oversold

InpRsiOverbought = 70 --> Rsi Overbought

[BOLLINGER]

InpUseBollinger = true --> Use Bollinger

--> InpIsDisplayUpper=true

InpIsDisplaylower=true

Inp_Bands_bands_period = 20 -- Bollinger bands period

Inp_Bands_deviation = 2 -- Bollinger bands deviations

InpBandDistance = 50 -- BandDistance,in points

[MACD]

InpUseMACD = true --> Use MACD

--> InpIsDisplayMacdSignal=false --> Display MacdSignal

--> InpMacdFast = 12 --> MacdFast

MacdFast InpMacdSlow = 26 --> MacdSlow

MacdSlow InpMacdSignal = 9 --> MacdSignal

MacdSignal InpMacdPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE --> macd calculation method

macd calculation method InpMACDOpenLevel = 3 --> MACD Open Level

MACD Open Level InpMACDCloseLevel = 2 --> MACD Close Level

[MACD MA TREND]

InpMacdMA = 26 --> MA Period

MA Period InpMacdMAMethod = MODE_EMA --> type of smoothing macdma

type of smoothing macdma InpMacdMAPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE --> macd calculation method

[STOCHASTIC]

InpUseStochastic = true --> Use Stochastic

= true --> InpSTOKperiod = 5 --> K-period

K-period InpSTODperiod = 3 --> D-period

D-period InpSTOSlowing = 3 --> slowing-period

slowing-period InpSTOMaMethod = MODE_EMA --> type of smoothing stochastic

type of smoothing stochastic InpSTOPriceField = STO_LOWHIGH --> stochastic calculation method

stochastic calculation method InpOversoldArea = 20 --> stoch oversold zone

stoch oversold zone InpOverboughtArea = 80 --> stoch overbought zone

[ALLIGATOR]

Inp_jaw_period = 13 --> period for the calculation of jaws

period for the calculation of jaws Inp_jaw_shift = 8 --> horizontal shift of jaws

horizontal shift of jaws Inp_teeth_period = 8 --> period for the calculation of teeth

period for the calculation of teeth Inp_teeth_shift = 5 --> horizontal shift of teeth

horizontal shift of teeth Inp_lips_period = 5 --> period for the calculation of lips

period for the calculation of lips Inp_lips_shift = 3 --> horizontal shift of lips

horizontal shift of lips Inp_ma_method = MODE_EMA --> type of smoothing

type of smoothing Inp_applied_price = PRICE_MEDIAN --> type of price

[PIVOT]

InpUsePivot = true;

InpCalculationMode = FIBONACCI_RETRACEMENT --> FIBONACCI RETRACEMENT

[FIBONACCI]

InpUseFibonacci = true;

InpFibDate1=1 --> 1 st point's date, %

1 st point's date, % InpFibPrice1=1 --> 1 st point's price, %

1 st point's price, % InpFibDate2=100 --> 2 nd point's date, %

2 nd point's date, % InpFibPrice2=100 --> 2 nd point's price, %

[Panel]

InpLanguage = English --> English or Chinese



