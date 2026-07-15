WBS SMC m5 Without Repaint

🚀 WBS SMC Without Repaint – Ultimate XAUUSD Scalping Engine (M5 Timeframe) 🚀





Take your Gold trading to the institutional level with "WBS SMC Without Repaint", a highly advanced premium indicator engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.





Built upon the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with precise algorithmic candle pattern recognition, this tool identifies high-probability institutional footprints in real-time. Best of all: 100% ABSOLUTELY NO REPAINT. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it stays fixed forever.





---





💎 KEY FEATURES:





✨ Pure Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automated tracking of Market Structure Shifts (MSS), Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Liquidity Pools directly on your chart.

✨ M5 Scalping Precision: Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD M5 volatility, allowing you to capture quick, precise daily moves with tight stop losses and massive risk-to-reward ratios.

✨ Candlestick Pattern Confluence: Signals are validated using institutional candle patterns (Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Rejection Blocks) to avoid false breakouts.

✨ Strictly Non-Repaint: Never lose trust in your charts. Excellent for live manual trading and backtesting.

✨ Built-in Target & Risk Management: Provides suggested dynamic Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels based on market structure structural highs/lows.





---





📊 SPECIFICATIONS:





• Target Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

• Strategy Base: Smart Money Concepts + Candle Pattern Recognition

• Repaint: No (100% Fixed Signals)

• Alerts: Push Notifications, Terminal Pop-ups, and Email Alerts.





Upgrade your trading desk today. Join the elite group of traders utilizing institutional structural logic on Gold. Get your copy of WBS SMC Without Repaint now!