The Ring A EA to rule them all

The Ring it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market

Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions



The Ring It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.



The Ring is a plug and play system The Ring It is a 100% automatic system, The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most. The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend. Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP,



Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation

Input parameters:



Magic Number: One different number for pair.

28 Pair: Use the name of the pair to use on your platform.

TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL









------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.





Try the demo now!



