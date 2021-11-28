Simple Moving Average Crossing With Top and Bottom
- Experts
- Marco Barbosa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Info: marcobarbosabots
This EA automates order opening by crossing two simple moving averages. If price is on a top region, a sell order is placed. Othewise, if price is on the bottom region, a buy order is placed. Only one order at a time. No martingale and no grid system. This EA also has the option to allow it to place or not orders on the market. The value of moving averages, lot, takeprofit, stoploss, top price, bottom price and width price region are configurable, and they do not allow trading when the margin level is too low or when there are too many open orders on MT4.
Parameters:
Last5YTopPrice: Highest price in market at last 5 years
Last5YBottomPrice: Lowest price in market at last 5 years
PriceZoneWidth: Price slippage, in points, that is yet considered top or bottom price
IgnoreTopAndBottom: Ignore Top and Bottom prices. Set it to false for use Top and Bottom prices in strategy
PowerOn: Enables EA operation