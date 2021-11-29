Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade

You should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST.

This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.

Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news report and not for a hour afterwards.

Setup:is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the 70 line or below the 30 line and ADX<32 at the same time.

Long Entry: price to move below the upper Bollinger Bands( deviation 2 and 20 period), RSI (7 period ) raise above the 30 line and ADX<32 at the same time.

Short Entry: price to move above the upper Bollinger Bands( deviation 2 and 20 period), RSI (7 period ) raise below the 70 line and ADX<32 at the same time.