Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade

2.5

This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.

 Pairs:Major

Time frame: 1M or higher.

Spread max:0,0001.

 Indicators (just suggestion)

Bollinger bands (20, 2);

ADX (14 period);

RSI (7 period ).

You should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST.

Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news report and not for a hour afterwards.

  Setup:is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the 70 line or below the 30 line and ADX<32 at the same time.

  Long Entry: price to move below the upper Bollinger Bands( deviation 2 and 20 period), RSI (7 period ) raise above the 30 line and ADX<32 at the same time.

  Short Entry: price to move above the upper Bollinger Bands( deviation 2 and 20 period), RSI (7 period ) raise below the 70 line and ADX<32 at the same time.

Profit Exit: 3 options: 1, exit position when the price touches the middle band, 2) when the price touches the opposite band, 6 pips target profit.

Loss Exit: stop loss on high/low entry bar or 7pips loss


Filter:
8821raquel7504
44
8821raquel7504 2022.09.27 18:26 
 

Muito bom

juliopvs
14
juliopvs 2022.01.28 11:22 
 

Interesante concepto, pero le falta mucho más filtros para entrar en el mercado real de forex. Gracias por compartir tu trabajo.

Reply to review