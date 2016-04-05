AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5

AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot for MetaTrader 5.

How it works

Opens a Buy when price closes below the lower Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market.

when price closes below the lower Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market. Opens a Sell when price closes above the upper Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market.

when price closes above the upper Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market. Take Profit is placed at the middle Bollinger Band, so each trade targets a full reversion to the mean.

Stop Loss is based on the Average True Range (ATR) so the risk adapts to current market volatility.

Only one position is held at a time per symbol and magic number.

Risk management

Risk-capped lot sizing — the volume is automatically reduced so that the stop-loss distance never risks more than the configured percentage of the account balance.

— the volume is automatically reduced so that the stop-loss distance never risks more than the configured percentage of the account balance. Margin guard — trades that would require too much of the free margin are skipped to avoid stop-outs.

— trades that would require too much of the free margin are skipped to avoid stop-outs. Spread-aware stops — stops are validated against bid/ask and exchange rules, so orders are only sent when the server will accept them.

Features

Works on netting and hedging accounts.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging — a single clean position per signal.

Low drawdown by design, thanks to the ATR-based stop loss.

Full control via input parameters.

Input parameters

Parameter Default Description Trade Lots 0.01 Base volume for new trades (reduced by the risk manager if needed). Magic Number 12345 Unique identifier for the EA's positions. Slippage in Points 5 Maximum allowed slippage when opening positions. ADX Period 14 Period of the ADX indicator. ADX Threshold for Ranging 25.0 If ADX is above this value the market is considered trending and no trades are opened. Bollinger Bands Period 20 Period of the Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Deviation 2.0 Standard deviation of the Bollinger Bands. ATR Period for SL/TP 14 Period of the ATR used for the stop-loss distance. ATR Multiplier for Stop Loss 1.5 Multiplier applied to the ATR value to set the stop-loss distance. Max Risk % of Balance per Trade 2.0 Maximum percentage of the account balance that can be lost on one trade.

Recommended usage

Timeframes: M15, M30 and H1 work well for the mean-reversion setup.

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD and other major pairs.

Account: any account type, ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads are preferred.

Download the demo-friendly free version, attach it to any chart, and let the expert advisor find mean-reversion opportunities for you automatically.