AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
- Experts
-
Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.0
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot for MetaTrader 5.
How it works
- Opens a Buy when price closes below the lower Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market.
- Opens a Sell when price closes above the upper Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market.
- Take Profit is placed at the middle Bollinger Band, so each trade targets a full reversion to the mean.
- Stop Loss is based on the Average True Range (ATR) so the risk adapts to current market volatility.
- Only one position is held at a time per symbol and magic number.
Risk management
- Risk-capped lot sizing — the volume is automatically reduced so that the stop-loss distance never risks more than the configured percentage of the account balance.
- Margin guard — trades that would require too much of the free margin are skipped to avoid stop-outs.
- Spread-aware stops — stops are validated against bid/ask and exchange rules, so orders are only sent when the server will accept them.
Features
- Works on netting and hedging accounts.
- No martingale, no grid, no hedging — a single clean position per signal.
- Low drawdown by design, thanks to the ATR-based stop loss.
- Full control via input parameters.
Input parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Trade Lots
|0.01
|Base volume for new trades (reduced by the risk manager if needed).
|Magic Number
|12345
|Unique identifier for the EA's positions.
|Slippage in Points
|5
|Maximum allowed slippage when opening positions.
|ADX Period
|14
|Period of the ADX indicator.
|ADX Threshold for Ranging
|25.0
|If ADX is above this value the market is considered trending and no trades are opened.
|Bollinger Bands Period
|20
|Period of the Bollinger Bands.
|Bollinger Bands Deviation
|2.0
|Standard deviation of the Bollinger Bands.
|ATR Period for SL/TP
|14
|Period of the ATR used for the stop-loss distance.
|ATR Multiplier for Stop Loss
|1.5
|Multiplier applied to the ATR value to set the stop-loss distance.
|Max Risk % of Balance per Trade
|2.0
|Maximum percentage of the account balance that can be lost on one trade.
Recommended usage
- Timeframes: M15, M30 and H1 work well for the mean-reversion setup.
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD and other major pairs.
- Account: any account type, ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads are preferred.
Download the demo-friendly free version, attach it to any chart, and let the expert advisor find mean-reversion opportunities for you automatically.