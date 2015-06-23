PZ Trendlines
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 October 2020
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you!
- It can draw up to 18 trendlines
- Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals
- Each line represents a breakout level
- Each trendline can be broken or rejected
- Configurable amount of lines
- Configurable colors
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Muy bueno, gran ayuda para estrategias