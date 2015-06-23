Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you!

It can draw up to 18 trendlines

Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals

Each line represents a breakout level

Each trendline can be broken or rejected

Configurable amount of lines

Configurable colors

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.