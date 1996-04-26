Hunter For Binary Broker
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Hunter For Binary Broker Binary Options Broker Hunter does not redraw expiration time 1-2 candles timeframes M 1 - M 5 the signal appears on the current candle at the moment of its opening the signal accuracy is close to 80%. the indicator uses modified Moving Average signal to buy and sell - arrows of the corresponding direction upwards in blue and downwards in red directed upwards or downwards settings period calculation method open price and alert for any questions of interest, please contact me I will help with the settings