High Probability Reversals

High Probability Reversal Indicator

The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after confirmation of trend exhaustion.

Signals can also be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification.

Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle.

Inputs



Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal

Aggressive/Normal History Bars : Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution.

: Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution. Show Alert : True/False. When set to True, popup alert fires on signal, and shows Symbol, Signal Type, time frame ... etc.

: True/False. When set to True, popup alert fires on signal, and shows Symbol, Signal Type, time frame ... etc. Send E-Mail : True/False. When set to True , it sends an e-mail message with current signal details.

: , it sends an e-mail message with current signal details. Send Mobile Notifications: True/False. When set to True , it sends an smartphone notification message with current signal details.







