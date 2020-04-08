High Probability Reversals

High Probability Reversal Indicator

The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after confirmation of trend exhaustion.

Signals can also be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification.

Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle.

Inputs

  • Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal
  • History Bars: Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution.
  • Show Alert : True/False. When set to True, popup alert fires on signal, and shows Symbol, Signal Type, time frame ... etc.
  • Send E-Mail True/False. When set to True , it sends an e-mail message with current signal details.
  • Send Mobile Notifications True/False. When set to True , it sends an smartphone notification message with current signal details.



