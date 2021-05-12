Price Action Trading
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price Action Trading is an indicator built for the "Price Action" trading strategy. The indicator shows the points of the change in the direction of price movement, the direction of the trend, the dynamics of the trend, the distance traveled in points from the beginning of the change in the trend. This information is enough to trade and get good results in Forex. The Price Action Trading indicator has proven itself very well on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD and other major currency pairs. You can install "Price Action Trading" on your Metatrader4 and it will become your indispensable trading assistant.
Price action setups:
- period - in this parameter we specify the indicator period.
- bars - indicate on how many bars the indicator will be displayed on.
Price action trading strategies:
- when the indicator draws a blue arrow, we close open sell orders and open a buy order. We set the TakeProfit at the level of the average price movement for the previous 300 bars.
- when the indicator draws a red arrow, we close open buy orders and open a sell order. We set the TakeProfit at the level of the average price movement for the previous 300 bars.